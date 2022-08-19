Heat Star Sends Strong Message That Team Should ‘Run It Back’ in Viral Clip

All offseason long, the Miami Heat have been linked in potential trade talks with both the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets. However, so far no progress has been made in their pursuits of either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell. Any of the current Heat trade discussions hinge on the inclusion of Bam Adebayo, which some within the organization have been hesitant to do so. Without including Adebayo, Heat guard Tyler Herro is the current centerpiece of any trade discussions as things presently sit. The guard recently spoke about how it feels to continue to be in trade discussions.

“I mean, every summer, that’s just what it is,” Herro said Tuesday as his foundation, the T. Herro Foundation, teamed up with the Heat to award nine Heat Academy students each with a $500 gift card to use on a back-to-school shopping spree at Target located at Dadeland Station in Miami. “I mean ever since I’ve been here, my name has been in rumors. So rumors, they don’t bother me. Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season.”

Herro has added more about his thoughts on being traded and if the things the Heat should be looking to make moves this season. His thoughts went viral for an interview that he did with controversial YouTuber Jake Paul.

Heat Should ‘Run It Back”

On an episode of Paul’s new podcast, the YouTuber turned boxer asked Herro, “What would you do if you were the Heat GM?”

In the clip, Herro shares his thoughts about the looming trade possibilities and how he believes the Heat should move forward.

KD or Spida in South Beach this year? Nah, @raf_tyler wants to run it back with the same squad 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e5rNgfIhvr — betr (@betr) August 19, 2022

“Me, I would run it back,” Herro said. “I think that’s what we’re doing. We brought everyone back, and I mean, we were one way away from the Finals. So I would run it back.”

With the Heat’s current roster, if they were to run it back, Bleacher Report included them in their five teams that would be worse next season. They lost PJ Tucker, who was a key player for them, and so far have only one real addition being their newly-drafted rookie Nikola Jovic. So far, who replaces Tucker remains a question. Jimmy Butler could be slotted in the power forward slot, but other names said to be being considered are Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith, and potentially even Omer Yurtseven.

A lot of the Eastern Conference got better this offseason, and it is hard to say the Heat have. Victor Oladipo claims he is set to return to being one of the best players in the world this season, and that could be an addition for them? Still that remains unlikely.

Jake Paul on his Friendship with Herro

The viral clip of Herro declaring the Heat should run it back happened on Jake Paul’s new podcast. Paul recently spoke about how the two stars became friends.

“It came from our security guards introducing each other,” Paul said. “We both were always talking about each other. It just made sense to link up. Went to see him at a game and just been boys ever since…We interviewed him, and it was awesome. I know he doesn’t do that many interviews, it was cool to see a different side of him.”