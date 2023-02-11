Rockets Coach Issues Strong Statement on Jimmy Butler After Tough Loss to Heat

The Miami Heat took home a hard fought victory over the Houston Rockets Friday, 97-95. Miami’s win came in quite possibly the most exciting fashion possible. With under one second left to play, the Heat had converted an out-of-bounds play to get Jimmy Butler a game-winning alley-oop dunk.

The game-winner accounted for 2 of Butler’s 10 fourth-quarter points. He scored another 6 of those at the free-throw line, drawing fouls from Houston defenders late in the game.

Following his team’s frustrating loss, Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas discussed Butler’s ability to get to the line.

“Yeah, it’s the technique that you need to keep your hands back and not foul him,” he told reporters. “It’s his veteran savvy, you know, at that point in the game and he’s done it time after time after time and we haven’t been in these situations.”

Jimmy Butler or Chad Ochocinco?

The tone from Butler’s post-game availability was a tad bit different than Silas’ was. The Heat star joked with the media, comparing himself to former star NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco.

“I’m always open,” Butler said via Bally Sport Sun: Heat. “I’m like a football player, and I mean that. Ochocinco said it best, he was always open, and I’m a lot like him.”

The 33-year-old went on to discuss his mindset during the final play.

“I was gonna get the ball either way it goes. Whether I was gonna shoot a terrible fadeaway, a step-back three, or a lob at the rim,” he continued. “Whatever play he was gonna draw up, I was gonna end up shooting the ball. So, I’m glad that’s the one we went with, I’m glad Gabe threw an incredible pass, and I’m glad we won the game.”

Butler has been a consistent force for the Heat all season. He’s appeared in 41 of Miami’s 56 games, playing 33.8 minutes each time. The six-time All-Star averages 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, while shooting 51.5% from the field, and 30.1% from beyond the arc.

Heat Likely to Miss Out on Landing Russell Westbrook

One of the rumors swirling around the Heat ahead of their win over the Rockets, was the possibility that they’d add Russell Westbrook, should he be bought out by the Utah Jazz.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook and his agent were set to have discussions with the Jazz about a potential buyout. If the two sides reach an agreement on that front, then the former MVP will be free to sign with whichever team he pleases.

Wojnorowski gave some insight to where Westbrook could end up after being bought out.

“If he gets into the buyout market, there’s significant interest in Westbrook. One team you’ve got to watch, and I think will be a frontrunner is the Chicago Bulls,” Woj said on the February 10 edition of NBA Today on ESPN. “Billy Donovan, their head coach, certainly coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. If you go further down his bench, Mo Cheeks, Josh Longstaff, there’s a staff of former OKC assistants who all had good relationships and worked well with Westbrook, now with the Bulls, and certainly, you can see how he fits, just bringing some energy and some fire to that team’s bench.”