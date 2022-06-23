Jimmy Butler Shuts Down any-and-all New York Knicks Rumors

It is officially NBA rumor season. An absolutely absurd number of possible transactions are being thrown out left and right. The Miami Heat have been attached to some of the rumors happening around the association. The franchise has been linked to adding All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid, and more.

The Heat have even found themselves at the forefront of the biggest rumor in the NBA. Kyrie Irving has been reported to have interest in joining the Miami Heat. Miami was one of six teams that Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kyrie listed as a team he would want to play for. While they may be in the running to add a second superstar in Irving, the Heat got more good news in a June 22 statement from Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler Shuts Down Any New York Knicks Rumors

Despite several NBA stars in trade rumors, the Miami Heat got reassurance that their star isn’t one of them. Jimmy Butler after declaring his affinity for New York City at an event was quick to shut down any rumors that he may be going to the New York Knicks any time soon.

Jimmy Butler recently teamed up with the folks at Van Leeuwen to bring his Big Face Coffee to the masses in ice cream form and at the event shared the story of how the collaboration came to be, saying.

“When we did sit and talk [in November], he made me fall in love with New York,” Butler said separately, clarifying with a laugh, “That does not mean I’m coming to the Knicks.”

Of the collaboration, Van Leeuwen, co-founder spoke about it saying,

“We collaborated on an affogato ice cream flavor with Big Face Coffee — it’s cold brew ice cream swirled with milk flavored ice cream,” Van Leeuwen co-founder Ben Van Leeuwen told ‘GMA.’ “Jimmy and I met in November and within minutes I said, ‘Wow, this guy’s serious about coffee.’ Then I tasted the coffee and said they’ve got really good products,”

The coffee aficionado turned business owner first put his passion for the beverage on display with a quirky, self-run coffee cart to serve other players inside the Orlando NBA bubble during the 2020 season. Last fall, Butler officially began selling beans under his Big Face Coffee label.

Big Face Coffee Affogato Flavor with Van Leeuwen

The new Big Face Coffee Affogato flavor will be available through September 15 at all Van Leeuwen scoop shops in New York, New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania and Texas, in both scoops and pints. Also, for the first time ever a Van Leeuwen seasonal flavor will be available for purchase nationwide online.

Since starting Big Face Coffee, Butler has been proud to work with good individuals to help take the business to the next leve.

“I’ve been so fortunate to meet a lot of great people along the way to help me figure out ways to be better,” Butler said. “I’m so excited for everybody to be able to try it.”

Try the collaboration for yourself at a participating scoop shop or ordering online here.