Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings 24-Year-Old Star to the Heat

Duncan Robinson had one of the best games of his pro career during the Miami Heat‘s playoff opener against the Hawks last week, scoring 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Since then, though, the sharpshooter has had little to no impact on the proceedings.

Over the last three games, Robinson has averaged just 10 minutes per outing while scoring a grand total of nine points.

That’s the kind of year it has been for the 28-year-old, who has been less and less of a factor for the Heat during the team’s biggest moments. This season, Robinson logged just 296 fourth-quarter minutes after racking up 484 in 2020-21 and 511 in 2019-20.

Clearly, that’s not what the Heat had in mind when they signed him to a $90-million extension last summer. As such, it’s entirely possible that the club considers shopping him in the offseason. If they do, here’s one trade possibility that would net the club a versatile big man with All-Star potential to pair with Bam Adebayo.

Heat Could Deal for John Collins

Although he’s currently doing his best to prevent the Heat from advancing to Round 2, Hawks forward John Collins is a player who could bring Miami’s offense to a higher level. And, unlike Robinson, he’s probably not someone who would spend a lot of time on the bench when the game is on the line.

So, we’re pitching the following move to bring him to South Beach

Atlanta Hawks receive: G/F Duncan Robinson, F Haywood Highsmith and a 2023 first-round pick

G/F Duncan Robinson, F Haywood Highsmith and a 2023 first-round pick Miami Heat receive: F John Collins

Collins averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest this season with shooting splits of 53-36-79. While that’s definitely a solid line, there have been rumblings that he has been unhappy with his role in the Hawks’ offense. Per The Athletic, he clashed with Trae Young on that very subject last season.

In Miami, he’d be in a more egalitarian system sans Young. And the club would undoubtedly count on him to put up points from all over the court on a nightly basis. He’s also younger and has more upside than Christian Wood, who has been mentioned as a Heat target previously.

Meanwhile, Robinson would likely be thrilled to get the touches that Collins has been getting in the ATL. And while his three-point percentage dipped to 37.2 this season, his floor-spacing ability still commands a lot of respect. As a three or small-ball four, he could give the Hawks one of the best perimeter attacks in the league.

At worst, he’d make for a nice trade piece should Atlanta’s backward slide continue and prompt a soft reboot. The Hawks also get a pair of nice assets in a first-round pick and a potentially useful player on a low-dollar deal in Highsmith.

Collins Sounds off on Heat’s Physicality

Collins currently finds himself playing through injury in an effort to give the Hawks a better chance for postseason survival. However, the Heat have apparently brought additional pain to the big man in his return.

“I guess, to be frank, the Heat don’t have a polite way of playing basketball,” he said before Game 4 on Sunday, via the Sun-Sentinel.

“So, I’ve seriously been having to try to take a little bit extra measure to just try to take care of my body. Be that as it is, it’s the playoffs. So not complaining, but it’s real. So, got to get ready to do it again.”

