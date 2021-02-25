Miami Heat ‘Potential Trade Destination’ for All-Star: Report

It’s not the first time Kyle Lowry has been linked to the Miami Heat, but this one has some teeth. Lowry’s hometown newspaper is reporting the Toronto Raptors star has whittled his list of trade destinations down to three teams.

The Heat have been joined by the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers in trade talks, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, and Lowry’s preferred landing spot is his hometown.

The trade deadline is March 25 and the Raptors would like a combination of multiple draft picks, young players and expiring contracts back in return for the 34-year-old. The trade deadline is March 25. Here is what Pompey wrote:

A source said Lowry would like to be in Philly. The source believes the Sixers and Raptors might be able to get something done. But if it comes to that, Toronto would most likely want some picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts for Lowry, who’s making $30 million this season.

Report: The Sixers, Heat, and Clippers could be potential trade destinations for Kyle Lowry, via @PompeyOnSixers 🍿 pic.twitter.com/5gl2OwaRzI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 25, 2021

The six-time All-Star guard attended Cardinal Dougherty High School in downtown Philly and played his college ball at Villanova University. And Lowry has never been shy about his allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles. He is averaging 18 points and 6.5 assists per game this year for Toronto, although he has been nursing a thumb injury.

Lowry Scores 24 Points versus Heat

Lowry made his triumphant return from a thumb injury on Wednesday night and scored 24 points in 35 minutes. The Heat earned a 116-108 win — their fourth consecutive victory, by the way — while getting a sneak preview of the instant offense Lowry could bring them.

“It was fun to be back out there with the fellas,” Lowry told reporters after the game, via the Associated Press. “We gave it a tough fight, but we didn’t pull it out at the end.”

Lowry’s best characteristic is probably his toughness, true Philly grit. He would fit the Miami Heat Culture perfectly, especially alongside Jimmy Butler who fell two rebounds shy of a triple-double versus Toronto. He finished with 27 points, 10 assists, and eight boards.

“Jimmy’s game was the quintessential all-around winning basketball game,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I can’t believe he couldn’t have gotten two more rebounds, to seal it, that would have been really fitting.”

Road Trip Built That ‘Brotherhood Feel’

Several Heat players remarked how different the locker room felt following their grueling seven-game road trip. They weren’t trapped or quarantined inside their homes. Instead, guys hung out at the team hotel and ate meals together.

It felt like being back in the DisneyWorld bubble, according to Bam Adebayo. The snubbed All-Star center scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds on Wednesday night versus Toronto.

“We’re getting the flow, getting that brotherhood locker room feel again,” Adebayo told reporters. “And, like coach [Erik Spoelstra] said, the road trip was good for us. We got better and as you can see, we actually did get better on that road trip so we’re just out there having fun.”

📊 Final Box 🔥 Butler 27 Pts, 8 Rebs & 10 Asts

🔥 Bam 19 Pts, 12 Rebs & 4 Asts

🔥 Robinson 17 Pts

🔥 Dragic 15 Pts, 2 Rebs & 3 Asts

🔥 Iguodala 12 Pts & 5 Rebs pic.twitter.com/pjo3qPBKZN — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 25, 2021

