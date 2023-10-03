Heat’s Kyle Lowry’s Latest Actions Spark Criticism, James Harden Trade Talk

The Miami Heat held its media day on October 2, and veteran point guard Kyle Lowry was there with his teammates — but he elected not to speak with the media.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald was first to report that Lowry wasn’t going to be speaking to anyone. “For those who have asked about Lowry, he’s here at media day but has decided not to speak to media. All 21 under contract are here,” Jackson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lowry’s decision to keep quiet is an interesting one considering this is very likely his final year with the team — and it got fans and analysts alike wondering what it all could mean, particularly considering superstar point guard James Harden was a no-show at his media day in Philadelphia.

Fans & Analysts React to Kyle Lowry not Speaking on Media Day

Lowry’s keeping mum at media day left several folks wondering if a trade might be imminent.

“Media Day. Anything from or about Kyle Lowry? $29.6M salary. 3rd highest paid player on the team is basically a non factor as the organization introduces this team. Please trade him,” Heat insider Greg Sylvander wrote.

“So, Kyle Lowry just decided everyone else has to talk on Media Day, but he’s exempt? $30M a year, and can’t say a few things to get fans ready for the season? Get off this team already,” ESPN’s Jonathan Zaslow added.

Some fans simply cooked up trade proposals:

Pistons receive:

Kyle Lowry

3 SRPs

1 FRP

Duncan Robinson Heat receive:

Monte Morris

Bojan Bogdanovic

While others wondered if the Heat might want to move on from Lowry and attempt to add Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden, who skipped media day entirely because he would like to be traded — although it should be noted Harden would prefer to play for the Los Angeles Clippers. Adding Harden isn’t a likely move for Miami, although anything is possible.

Will Heat Finally Trade Kyle Lowry?

Lowry was the subject of trade rumors for the entire second half of the season last year, and those rumors never really quieted. In late September, NBA insider Chris B. Haynes reported that the Phoenix Suns were “very interested” in trading for Lowry, but it didn’t work out.

A six-time All-Star, Lowry won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Regardless of all the trade rumors, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra says he’s more than content with his current squad led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

“Nobody can guarantee who is going to win at the end of June,” Spoelstra said at media day, via the Miami Herald. “But we’re one of those teams [that can compete] for a title. A title is not won on a piece of paper. You want to come into camp knowing you have one of those teams that can compete for a championship, and we have one of those teams.”

In his two seasons with the Heat, Lowry has played in 118 games (107 starts) and has averaged 12.4 points, 6.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, shooting 36.3% from 3-point range. He signed a three-year, $85 million contract with Miami and is due $29.7 million next season.

If the Heat can find another team in need of a point guard with available cap space to take on Lowry’s contract, that would be ideal. Getting more help for Butler after losing out on Damian Lillard is still a possibility, but unloading Lowry would need to happen first. Stay tuned.