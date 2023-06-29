Heat Likely to Cut Vet, Retain Top Free Agent: Report

It’s not an overstatement to say that the decisions the Miami Heat make this offseason could make or break the team’s chances to win another championship in the near future.

In addition to rumors the Heat is looking to add another superstar to form a three-headed monster alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo (Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers is the frontrunner), the team has two key role players set to hit free agency in Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.

Strus and Vincent are both unrestricted free agents this offseason, but the Heat hold the bird rights for each, which would ultimately give Miami the chance to exceed any offers other teams can throw at both players.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on June 28 that Miami will likely keep Vincent, noting the Heat “aren’t expecting” Strus to return as he has a far bigger market. Fischer also noted that if the Heat can’t unload veteran guard Kyle Lowry in a potential trade for Lillard or another player, Lowry could be cut.

Vincent Has ‘Strong’ Chance to Return, Per Fischer

According to Fischer, Vincent had a market, but it dissipated rather quickly. “Gabe Vincent, the Heat’s other key free-agent starter from their underdog run, has a strong opportunity to return,” Fischer wrote, adding:

“Vincent has generated plenty of interest around the league, but some of his possibilities elsewhere, as is the case with many of the forwards on this summer’s open market, have already dried up. Vincent would have been on the Suns’ shortlist of targets for the mid-level if Phoenix was unable to move Chris Paul and forced to stretch-and-waive the veteran point guard. Detroit was eyeing Vincent as well, sources said, before the Pistons made a draft-night trade with the Celtics to acquire Marcus Sasser at No. 25.”

There are still teams that will probably be interested in the underrated point guard, particularly after the way he performed in the postseason this year, but few will want him as badly as Miami, who needs a point guard in a big way.

How Much Could Vincent Command in Free Agency?

Gabe Vincent for the lead! He's up to 21 PTS and is 4/5 from three as Miami looks to even the series 1-1 🍿 UNDER 10 MINUTES, GET TO ABC 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ppkoWEVfMU — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

Vincent played well during Miami’s postseason run, averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists per game. Those numbers were even higher than his regular season marks of 9.4 points and 2.5 assists (all stats via ESPN) and it’s not a surprise Miami wants to keep him around.

The 27-year-old point guard started 34 games for Miami last season and played well in place of Lowry. The undrafted standout out of UC Santa Barbara made an average of $1.7 million over the last two years, but his bank account is about to get a boost.

“Miami is believed to value Vincent around $10 million in annual salary, sources said, before negotiations begin in earnest,” Fischer reported.

What About Kyle Lowry?

Fischer also thinks Miami is set to let Lowry go in order to get his near-$30 million deal off the books — if the team can’t trade him, that is. “Without a Lillard trade, or another deal that includes Kyle Lowry’s $29 million expiring contract, league personnel are preparing for Miami to waive Lowry with tax penalties in mind despite his strong postseason contribution,” he wrote.

Lowry was a rumored trade candidate last season, and the 37-year-old veteran averaged 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 55 games (44 starts). When Lowry had some mid-season hamstring issues, Vincent took his place in the starting lineup and never looked back.

The Heat could also keep Lowry around and see if any interest develops in him next season. Either way, what happens with Miami and its point guards remains one of the more intriguing — and important — storylines of the offseason.