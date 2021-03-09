WATCH: Miami Heat Forward Shouts Anti-Semitic Slur on Twitch Livestream

Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard has found himself in hot water after yelling an anti-semitic racial slur while playing the Call of Duty video game on a Twitch live stream on March 9, 2021.

Leonard, who only played three games this season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, can be heard yelling, “F****** cowards. Don’t f****** snipe me! You f****** k*** b****.”

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

Shortly after shouting, “F****** k***,” the 29-year-old dips out of the game in order to make a phone call. Leonard, who has over 69,000 followers on Twitch, and 372,000 followers on Instagram, says, “Yo, my wife needs me, she just called me. I’ll, uh—I gotta roll, brother.”

One person noted on Twitter, “Yeah, not a good look.”

Dis dude Meyers Leonard called someone a racist slur and then got a phone call a little later and had to dip. Yeah, not a good look💀 pic.twitter.com/HQ05uGRIv7 — Harold🏂 (@WassupHarold) March 9, 2021

Miami Heat Is Aware of the Language Leonard Used While Playing ‘Call of Duty’

As of Tuesday afternoon, Leonard has not yet put out a statement concerning his Twitch live stream. A Heat spokesperson told South Florida Sun-Sentinal‘s Ira Winderman that they “are aware of the language used by Leonard.”

Meyers Leonard said an anti-Semitic slur just a few weeks after he bought a $7mil house in Miami with the hope that the Heat woild re-sign him. The team that is… wait for it… owned by a Jewish man. pic.twitter.com/JTB1uLAsr5 — kylie rae wang (@KylieRWang) March 9, 2021

Users online noted that Micky Arison, who owns the Miami Heat franchise, is a Jewish billionaire businessman that was born in Tel-Aviv, Israel. In 2017, the Miami Herald discussed how the Heat have a very large Jewish fanbase when the playoffs coincided with the Passover holiday.

Leonard, who recently purchased an $8 million home in Miami, has made it clear that he would like to stay with the Heat after his two-year, $19.5 million contract expires at the end of the season.

Leonard Previously Caught Flack for Refusing to Kneel During the National Anthem

On January 6, Leonard stood out from the rest of his team as he remained standing during the national anthem before tipoff. While the U.S. Capitol building was under siege by Trump supporters, he was the only player not kneel on in the entire AmericanAirlines Arena. Their opponents, the Boston Celtics, all knelt for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

This was not the first time Leonard stood during the anthem. Back in August, he remained standing while wearing a “Black Lives Matter” shirt.

Leonard explained his decision to stand for the anthem before the Heat narrowly lost to the Celtics 107-105 on January 6. He wrote on Instagram:

I STAND FOR the men and women, like my brother who have served this country. I STAND AGAINST the violence and riots in DC. I STAND in solidarity with my teammates and brothers. I STAND AGAINST bigotry, racism, and hate. I STAND FOR HOPE that our country can one day stop using our differences to divide us and SEE how our HEARTS can unite us. I STAND WITH LOVE in my heart for EVERYONE.

Following Leonard’s much-scrutinized choice to stand, his wife, Elle Leonard, became the target of attacks on social media. However, Elle Leonard, the founder of Level Foods, fiercely defended her man against a woman who directly messaged her to say, “Your husband is a piece of s*** – the only one standing during the national anthem tonight. Disgusting. Disgraceful. Delusional.”

Elle Leonard shared screenshots of the interaction on her Instagram stories, and because she was blocked from responding, shared the message she’d written in response via screenshot. She didn’t go off on the woman trolling her, but chalked up her angry response to having “an off day” said, “I’m sorry that whatever is upsetting you rationalized an attack on another woman.”

While linking to Leonard’s explanation of his decision, Elle Leonard said, “Standing for one thing doesn’t mean that we stand against another. It’s kinda like how you can be a successful business woman AND a mother. Or.. .a student and an athlete. From what I ca see you’ve been standing for two things the majority of your life. AND that’s incredible.”

