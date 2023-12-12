Erik Spoelstra Provides Key Update on Heat Star

Eventually, Bam Adebayo is going to return to the Miami Heat lineup and help push the squad closer to the top of the Eastern Conference. But that day might not be coming anytime soon.

The star center is stuck at 16 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign, and he hasn’t taken the floor since logging just 12:28 of action during a November 30 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Though Miami has split four games since his latest absence began—Orlando Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and other unexpected contributors have stepped up to the proverbial plate—the team needs him back before too long.

Adebayo Remains Without a Timetable to Return

Before the December 11 contest with the Charlotte Hornets, which resulted in a 116-114 victory after the Heat staved off a torrid run from the opposition in the final quarter, head coach Erik Spoelstra provided the latest on Adebayo’s progress.

Erik Spoelstra says he doesn't have timetable for Bam Adebayo's return. Spoelstra: "I wouldn't read too much into it of him being on this trip other than he really wanted to be here and he can do his work. So, it's good." — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 11, 2023

The balky hip has hindered Adebayo throughout the year.

He first missed action against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 30 but then played in 10 straight games before jumping in and out of the lineup in late November. He’s now up to seven absences through the Heat’s first 23 games, and he doesn’t seem likely to return anytime soon.

Adebayo did get up some shots after Monday’s shootaround, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready for game action.

Bam Adebayo putting up shots after shootaround today in Charlotte. Adebayo is again out tonight with a hip contusion. pic.twitter.com/tfEfccgxK1 — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 11, 2023

In fact, Spoelstra directly addressed the center’s presence on the one-game road trip, urging people not to read into anything.

Adebayo himself didn’t provide an update, but he was similarly ambivalent when asked about his status for an eventual December 8 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I have no idea,” Adebayo said of his return date, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “This is new to me…to be on the sideline. I get re-evaluated when the team gets back from Toronto [following a December 6 game]. We’ll have a conversation then. … I haven’t started doing much basketball stuff; no contact. Everything else I’ve been doing, shooting and stuff like that, has been fine. The best thing for it is rest. That’s what I’ve been trying to do these past couple of days. Very boring. But this is the process.”

So far, the process continues.

Adebayo’s Absence is Both Painful and a Blessing in Disguise

Bam Adebayo is unquestionably either the best or second-best player on the Miami roster, depending on how you feel about Jimmy Butler’s continued excellence.

The 26-year-old, when healthy, has been more aggressive than ever during the current campaign, averaging 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 52.2% from the field and making 7.0 trips per game to the free-throw line.

He can function as an offensive fulcrum, whether calling his own number or serving as a distributing hub from the elbows, and he’s even more effective on defense, where he has the lateral quickness to thrive against smaller matchups, the physicality to bang against paint-residing bigs and the instincts to thrive as a weak-side helper.

Play

Naturally, the Heat are going to feel the absence of such a talented player, though they’ve managed to overcome thus far.

Thanks to Orlando Robinson effectively stepping into a bigger role, Jaime Jaquez Jr. continuing to excel as a fundamentally sound first-year player and Spoelstra pulling many of the right strategic levers, Miami has actually been 4.7 points per 100 possessions better with Adebayo off the floor in 2023-24, per Basketball Reference.

That’s not particularly sustainable, especially given Adebayo’s on/off history. Miami was 5.5 and 5.4 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the floor in 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively.

However, the Kentucky product’s inability to log minutes has at least allowed Spoelstra to experiment, and he’s clearly found some long-term options.

Play

Since stepping into the starting lineup on December 2, Orlando Robinson has averaged 10.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists while slashing 57.1/71.4/75.0. Jaquez keeps proving he can handle big moments. Duncan Robinson has found his sorely needed shooting rhythm. Caleb Martin has begun to come on strong while shouldering a higher volume of touches.

Miami might be worse off now with Adebayo out and no specified date for his return, but the down-the-road benefits could outweigh the present turmoil.