Miami Heat Trade Moves: ‘A Deal Or 2’ Is Imminent, per Report

The Miami Heat went into Thursday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings hoping to bounce back from their frustrating overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors the night before. Having lost their last three games, it’s clear Miami needs to make some moves in order to salvage the season.

Before tipoff on February 18, the Heat sat in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Throughout their struggles over the past month, Miami has been linked to possible trade options, and according to 5 Reasons Sports Network’s Ethan J. Skolnick, it’s because they’re looking to really shake things up.

Skolnick tweeted, “Spoke today to several people around NBA who have regular interactions with Heat. Consensus: A deal or 2 is coming, but not a panic deal. They seem to have more confidence in front office to do the smart thing than many fans currently do.”

It’s too early to give up on the season. Despite Miami’s 11-17 record, they are still only three seeds out of playoff contention. The Eastern Conference as a whole appears to be in a slump.

Follow the Heavy on Heat Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Most of the Heat’s Trade Rumors Involve Obtaining a Power Forward

Name an available forward becoming available, and there’s likely a report linking them to the Heat. The franchise is trying to avoid the embarrassment that is coming off an NBA Finals run only and to miss out on the playoffs entirely the following season.

While the Heat missed out on obtaining James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo. and Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal announced he wants to remain in Washington, Miami still has their eye on more than a few players around the league.

Big names tossed around thus far include the following players:

Detroit Pistons Blake Griffin

Sacramento Kings Nemanja Bjelica

San Antonio Spurs Rudy Gay

Cleveland Cavaliers Andre Drummond

Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors Lonzo Ball

The Big Question: Who Is the Heat Willing to Give Up to Make a Trade?

While it’s unclear as to which players the Heat are definitely gunning for, it’s also unknown as to who Miami is will to put on the trading block in order to make a deal happen.

To answer these questions, it largely depends on which player the Heat want and the amount of money left on their contract if they don’t receive a buyout.

On February 17, after the Heat lost a 19-point lead to the Warriors in overtime, fans let emotions run wild on Twitter. A major issue making Heat nation angry was that Tyler Herro was not included in a deal to get James Harden — as if that was all Miami would have to give up.

I’ll never forgive yal for the James Harden Tyler Herro bullshit. Never ever. — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) February 18, 2021

Herro, 21, was just part of the asking price. In order to get Harden, Miami was also asked to trade Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Precious Achiuwa, and a slew of future draft picks.

READ NEXT: Is Heat Star Jimmy Butler Jumping Ship? Analyst Gives Verified Report