Heat’s Tyler Herro & GF Katya Henry: See Their Massive Height Difference

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro will spend Christmas Day playing against the New Orleans Pelicans, cheering him on from home, as no fans are allowed at the American Airlines Arena until 2021, will be his girlfriend Katya Henry.

Henry, an Instagram model with nearly eight million followers, has been a constant presence on Herro’s social media ever since she joined him in the NBA bubble during the Heat’s run in the 2019 Finals. The 26-year-old, who has her own fitness website, workout apparel, and a swimwear line, has continued to quarantine with Herro, 20.

While there are numerous pictures of the couple on each other’s Instagram pages, a recent video Herro posted on his stories adorably showed their massive height difference. Herro, who’s 6’5, towers over Henry, who is 5’2, according to powerphysiques.com.

In a video Herro posted on his Instagram stories back in July, the height difference was less noticeable as the Kentucky alum was standing a few feet behind Henry as they danced.

Before Miami’s season opener against the Orlando Magic, Henry was cheering her man on via her Instagram stories. She posted a picture of Herro and wrote, “YEAR 2 LETS GO BABY!”

The Heat Named Herro as a Starter for the 2020-2021 Season



While Herro didn’t give much of a performance during the Heat’s first game against the Orlando Magic, he scored 13 points in their 113-107 loss. Herro struggled at the point position and turned the ball over four times.

However, Herro wasn’t the only player to have serious issues with turnovers. The Heat totaled 22 turnovers during their season opener, so they need to clean things if they’re looking to repeat last season’s success. At the same time, it’s just one game.

The Heat will look to turn things around during their home opener on December 25 against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Coach Spoelstra Wants Herro to Step Up as a Team Leader

Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra said that he has big plans for Herro this season. Even though this is only Herro’s second year with the team, Spoelstra is expecting him to step up as a team leader.

While speaking to the media on December 17, Spoelstra wasn’t discussing Herro’s physical movement on the court, but his ability to vocally communicate with his teammates.

“[Herro] Still needs to get louder but he’s definitely making strides in that area,” Spoelstra said. “There’s not many players who are comfortable really being vocal. Not everybody is going to be as loud as Jimmy [Butler]. You should see strides the longer you’re with us.”

Herro acknowledged that he’s working on being more of a vocal leader on the court. “I think the coaches are trying to push me and get me out of my comfort zone and being able to communicate with my teammates,” Herro said. “I think you’ll see me being a lot more talkative and communicative with my teammates.”

