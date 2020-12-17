Heat Coach Delivers Strong Message on Tyler Herro’s New Role

Miami Heat‘s head coach Erik Spoelstra has big plans for Tyler Herro going into the 2020-2021 season. Even though Herro is only entering his sophomore year in the NBA, Spoelstra is looking for him to step up as a team leader.

While speaking to the media on December 17, Spoelstra wasn’t discussing Herro’s physical movement on the court, but his ability to vocally communicate with his teammates.

“[Herro] Still needs to get louder but he’s definitely making strides in that area,” Spoelstra said. “There’s not many players who are comfortable really being vocal. Not everybody is going to be as loud as Jimmy [Butler]. You should see strides the longer you’re with us.”

Tyler Herro says the coaching staff is pushing him to be more vocal this season. Spo says he ‘still needs to get louder’ pic.twitter.com/MgOCFprLCJ — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) December 17, 2020

Herro acknowledged that he’s working on being more of a vocal leader on the court. “I think the coaches are trying to push me and get me out of my comfort zone and being able to communicate with my teammates,” Herro said. “I think you’ll see me being a lot more talkative and communicative with my teammates.”

Rumors Continue to Swirl Around the League That the Heat Would Trade Herro for James Harden

Herro, one of the league’s top rookies last season, and who became the youngest player ever to start in an NBA Finals, is rumored to possibly be on the chopping block if a trade for Houston Rockets star James Harden becomes a reality.

While Harden is unquestionably one of the best players in the entire NBA, Miami Heat fans love Herro and want him to stay. Others say that while it would be hard to say goodbye to the young talent, it would be stupid to pass up the opportunity to have an eight-time All-Star join the team. NBA analysts are also split.

The Heat and Rockets have engaged in conversations about Harden, according to Five Reasons Sports Network, and Locked on Heat Podcast‘s Wes Goldberg called Herro “untouchable” if the trade comes to fruition.

However, ESPN’s Zach Lowe thinks that’s a ridiculous claim to make when it’s Harden on the block.

“No, just no,” Lowe said of Herro not being up for trade. “If this ever becomes a thing, the Heat are having a hands on deck meeting to discuss it. Players like James Harden do not ever become available.”

Herro Has Not Been Officially Named as a Starter for the 2020-2021 Season



Spoelstra has not officially named Herro as one of the team’s starters going into the new season. Herro, the Heat’s first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is primed to have a breakout season this year, but fans will have to wait and see if he’s put in the starting line-up.

Before making that decision, the team is looking to see how their old and new players gel in their final preseason game against Toronto Raptors on December 18. Spoelstra said on Thursday that some veterans will sit out on Friday, tweeted Sun Sentinal’s Ira Winderman. “It will not be anywhere close to a full dress rehearsal.”

