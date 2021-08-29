Heat Star’s Instagram Photo With James Harden Raises Eyebrows

There’s a still month left before training camp starts for the Miami Heat which means players still have a few weeks to enjoy their offseason. However, no one seems to be having more fun than Victor Oladipo, who’s still recovering from the season-ending quadriceps surgery he underwent in May.

The two-time All-Star caught a lot of attention on social media after hanging out with Kanye West on Saturday, then raised even more eyebrows on Sunday, posting a series of photos with Brooklyn Nets star and notorious party boy James Harden on Instagram.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

The two NBA stars were hanging out a Thirteen, Harden’s restaurant in Houston, a familiar city for both ballers. Oladipo and Harden each played for the Houston Rockets, except not at the same time.

In January 2021, they were both key players in the four-team trade that brought Oladipo to the Rockets from the Indiana Pacers, and Harden from the Rockets to the New York Nets.

FULL TRADE DETAILS, per @ShamsCharania Nets get:

◻️ James Harden Rockets get:

◻️ Oladipo

◻️ Exum

◻️ Kurucs

◻️ 3 BKN first-rounders

◻️ 1 MIL first

◻️ 4 BKN 1st-round swaps Pacers get:

◻️ Caris LeVert

◻️ 2nd-rounder Cavs get:

◻️ Jarrett Allen

◻️ Taurean Prince pic.twitter.com/esGgmHULmI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

Harden was in Houston this weekend to host his JH-Town Women’s Empowerment Brunch on Saturday and Celebrity Softball game on Sunday, while based on Oladipo’s Instagram stories, the Heat star was in town for a friend’s wedding. The two former Rockets players appeared to meet up later that evening to enjoy the best of Houston’s nightlife.

Naturally, after the 29-year-old guard shared his photos with the nine-time All-Star, Oladipo’s Instagram comments section blew up with fans wondering, “Oladipo to the Nets?” and numerous people commenting, “Harden to Miami.”





Play



James Harden and Victor Oladipo Have Scoring Battle In Final Minute of Rockets-Pacers These two went at it. Find more exclusive sports coverage: bleacherreport.com/ Subscribe: youtube.com/user/BleacherReport?sub_confirmation=1 Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/bleacherreport Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/bleacherreport 2018-11-06T02:47:26Z

As it stands, neither of those fans’ wishes will be coming true any time soon. Despite not being expected to play until 2022, Miami signed Oladipo to a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract earlier this month, while Harden is under contract with the Nets through at least the 2021-22 NBA season and has a $47.4 million option for 2022-23.

Oladipo Is Expected to Return to Full Health By November





Play



Victor Oladipo KNEE INJURY, Exits Game – Lakers vs Heat | April 8, 2021 | 2020-21 NBA Season Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat – Full Game Highlights | April 8, 2021 | 2020-21 NBA Season 🚨 $100K KNOCKOUT ROYALE: bit.ly/HoHKnockoutYT 📌 SHOP OUR NBA MERCH COLLAB: hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights/ 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights1 📌 Follow our Twitter: twitter.com/HoHighlights 📌 SUBSCRIBE, LIKE & COMMENT… 2021-04-09T02:08:01Z

The Heat took a gamble resigning Oladipo, who requires ample time to rehab his second quadriceps injury before he’s back on the court. At first, Oladipo was not expected to play again until 2022, but on August 20, Dr. Jonathon Glashow, who performed Oladipo’s season-ending surgery, revealed he’s expected to be back in action before the new year.

“I repaired the quad tendon and did it a little differently than [he had] it done before,” Dr. Glashow told ESPN. “The quad wasn’t really hooked up. It was torn, and I reattached it. I was amazed he was playing with what he had. I’m very optimistic that I could clear him in six months, by November. I think he’s going to play really well again… [The surgery] went extremely well, and it’s healing beautifully. I’m confident he’ll play next year.”

Oladipo Is Excited to Stay in Miami

Oladipo first joined the Heat on March 25, a trade deal that involved Miami sending Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk, and a 2022 draft pick to the Houston Rockets in exchange for the Indiana alum.

Oladipo made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Heat for the long term following the trade. He put down some very expensive roots in Miami, purchasing a $7.8 million home on Hibiscus Drive, as reported by The Real Deal.

READ NEXT: Miami Heat Star Details Screaming Matches With Coach Erik Spoelstra