‘Miami Will Draft A Quarterback’ Says Tyreek Hill’s Agent

The Miami Dolphins made waves after signing the New York Jets formed second overall draft pick Zach Wilson. It was made apparent to Wilson that he was being brought on board as a backup quarterback. Now just weeks later the Dolphins are back in the news after paying visits to several quarterbacks during this years scouting process.

Drew Rosenhaus is one of the leagues most known agents. He has represented hall of famers like Terrell Owens, Rob Gronkowski, and Warren Sapp, and currently represents some of the leagues biggest names. Among these names is Miami’s star receiver Tyreek Hill.

Now Rosenhaus is back in the news as he took the liberty of making Dolphins’ personnel predictions on a local Miami sports news segment.

“Agent Drew Rosenhaus predicted on his WSVN-Fox TV segment, that Miami will draft a quarterback,” wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “And that wouldn’t be surprising in the wake of Tua Tagovailoa missing six games last season.”

The Signs Pointing To A Quarterback Being Selected

In the same article, Barry Jackson reported that the Dolphins have used several of their official visits to play host to quarterbacks around the NCAA. These visits include a dinner with Texas’ Quinn Ewers, and an on campus workout with Louisville’s Tyler Shough.

Jackson also reported that the Phins have met with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel. In addition to these four, Jackson eludes to the tape on Syracuse’s Kyle McCord also receiving an extensive look.

This is relevant information for two reasons. Firstly, NFL teams are only allowed to host private workouts with 30 prospects, so it is paramount that these precious meetings are not wasted on players you are not interested in. And secondly, the one things all of these quarterbacks have in common is a consensus day three grade.

In both of SI’s Dante Collinelli’s seven round mock drafts there is only one pick that he has not changed his mind on, and that pick is the Miami Dolphins selecting Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord in the fifth round with the 150th overall pick.

“Because of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, the Dolphins need to invest more in the backup quarterback position than most teams,” said the writer. “Zach Wilson would still be the QB2 in this scenario. Still, McCord has enough skills to develop into the long-term solution behind Tagovailoa, saving the Dolphins a lot of money every offseason.”

McDaniel On Zach Wilson Signing

Although the team might go with a signal caller in the draft, coach McDaniel has been vocal with his praise of the teams newest quarterback Zach Wilson.

“What I see in Zach is the experience of being the second pick in the draft, being the starter Week 1 and then not fulfilling the rookie contract; that is behind him,” said McDaniel during his media availability at the 2025 NFL Annual Meeting. “That’s an exciting prospect because you can’t put a measurement on that human ability that is huge at the quarterback position.”

Zach Wilson, who is still only 25, spent two seasons with the New York Jets before being released and picked up by the Denver Broncos going into the 2024 season. Now as a member of the Dolphins the young QB signed a one-year deal worth $6 million of mostly differed money.