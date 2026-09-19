Steelers Give Final Injury Update on Michael Pittman Jr. for Patriots Game

The New England Patriots won’t have A.J. Brown versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. But Pittsburgh officially won’t have one of their starting receivers either.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on X on Saturday afternoon the Steelers have ruled out veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. for Week 2.

“The Steelers have downgraded WR Michael Pittman Jr. to out for Sunday’s game with a foot injury,” wrote Rapoport.

Pittman is a significant loss for Pittsburgh. The veteran led the team with 58 receiving yards during his Steelers debut. Pittman registered two catches of at least 20 yards.

Five other pass-catchers had more targets. But Pittman hauled in all three of his targets.

Without Pittman, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely turn to Roman Wilson and rookie Germie Bernard. The offense will also have to depend on starter D.K. Metcalf more. Metcalf struggled with drops in Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers will visit the Patriots on Sunday for a Week 2 showdown. Kickoff is set at Foxboro for 1 pm ET.

Steelers Lose Michael Pittman Jr. for Week 2 vs. Patriots

Getty NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out starting wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for Week 2 versus the New England Patriots.

The Steelers acquired Pittman in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts on the very first day of NFL free agency. It’s only been one game, but he appeared to be a nice compliment to Metcalf and Wilson versus the Falcons.

Pittman turned a crossing pattern in the second quarter into a 21-yard gain. That reception set up the Steelers first points of the season. He also had a 28-yard catch down the sidelines in the middle of the third quarter.

Head coach Mike McCarthy commended Pittman for the performance although he only had three targets.

“I thought Michael Pittman did a nice job making the best of his opportunities,” McCarthy told reporters Monday. “The crossing route was a huge play in the game.”

But Pittman joined the Steelers injury report midweek. He didn’t practice at all Thursday or Friday.

With that practice participation in mind, it’s not shocking Pittman isn’t going to play in Week 2. But it’s disappointing nonetheless with a lot less experienced receivers behind him on the depth chart.

Looking ahead, the Steelers have a pivotal early season AFC North battle versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard to Get Opportunity in Week 3

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson could play a lot more in Week 2 versus the New England Patriots.

Wilson is the most obvious Steelers receiver to project a bump in playing time because of Pittman’s absence. But Wilson already played 37 offensive snaps in Week 1. Wilson also had more targets than Pittman did with six.

That could mean Pittsburgh’s second-round rookie sees the greatest increase in offensive playing time this week. Bernard lined up for three offensive snaps in the season opener.

Wilson caught three passes for 26 yards versus the Falcons. He also drew a 37-yard pass interference penalty. Bernard didn’t get a target.

The Steelers have fellow rookie Kaden Wetjen and Ben Skowronek as other receiving options on their active roster. Receivers Brandon Smith, Brandon Johnson and Max Hurleman are also available as elevations from the practice squad.

McCarthy could also turn to the team’s tight end depth to help replace Pittman. Pat Freiermuth caught the team’s only offensive touchdown in Week 1. Darnell Washington had just two targets but caught both, including a key reception at the end of the season opener to help run out the clock.