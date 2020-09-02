Vikings Defensive End Suffers Torn ACL, Likely Out For Season: Source

One of the Vikings‘ most interesting 2020 draft picks had a major setback at training camp.

Defensive end Kenny Willekes, a seventh-round draft pick, suffered an injury in a team scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday and was seen leaving on crutches, per Zone Coverage’s Sam Ekstrom.

A source close to Willekes told Heavy on Wednesday that his injury is a torn ACL — likely leaving Willekes out for the 2020 season. Willekes was impressive at training camp but was bound to be placed on the practice squad due to the number of veterans on the defensive line, including the addition of Yannick Ngakoue.

Heavy reached out to the Vikings for comment but have not heard back as of Wednesday morning as the team has the day off. The team moved Willekes to their injured reserve list Wednesday afternoon.

Willekes, a walk-on at Michigan State turned Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year won the Spartans’ most valuable player award in both 2018 and 19, and the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the country’s best player who was a former walk-on.

Vikings fourth-round rookie D.J. Wonnum looks poised to make the 53-man roster while fellow fourth-rounder James Lynch could be relegated to the practice squad.

Willekes’ Work Ethic Evident After Recovering From Broken Leg

After earning recognition as the Big Ten’s top defensive lineman in 2018, Willekes intended to declare himself eligible for the NFL draft, but an injury sidelined those plans.

Willekes broke his fibula in the Spartans’ Redbox Bowl loss to Oregon that season and spent the spring rehabbing his leg to play his senior season. Willekes made a full recovery by May when he was given full clearance to begin working out. He attended Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit in Las Vegas that June, per the Detroit Free Press.

Former teammate and now Eagles defensive lineman Raequan Williams said Willekes looked stronger after the injury.

Willekes’ Athleticism On Full Display

Drafted 225th overall, Willekes was regarded as the top pass-rusher steal of the 2020 draft, per NFL Network’s Charles Davis. ESPN’s Mel Kiper called him a “classic overachiever” this offseason.