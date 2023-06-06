Vikings’ Arch Rival Eyeing Reunion With Dalvin Cook: Report

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook could potentially join forces with the Vikings’ biggest bane of the past decade — Aaron Rodgers.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on June 6 that the New York Jets have surfaced as a team that is “definitely interested” in trading for the four-time Pro Bowl running back that has remained in a contract dispute with Minnesota this offseason in a win-now move following Rodgers’ blockbuster trade to New York this offseason.

“A new team that I’ve heard is definitely interested, the New York Jets,” Wolfson said on SKOR North’s Mackey and Judd, adding that New York could use more weapons at running back with Breece Hall recovering from a torn ACL. “The Jets have enormous expectations with Aaron Rodgers. They could use an upgrade at the running back position.”

New York pushed all its chips in by trading for Rodgers and can round out a talented offense with a back like Cook to complement Hall. The Jets also have the cap space to take on Cook’s contract.

Trade Proposal Lands Vikings a 4th-Round Pick From Jets

Ahead of Tuesday’s report that the Jets indeed have interest in Cook, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report floated a trade proposal in May that would see the Vikings swap Cook for the Jets’ fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

The Jets’ interest in Cook comes in the wake of trade talks with the Miami Dolphins that have fizzled out since March as more teams are beginning to cement their rosters and lack the cap space to take on Cook. New York is an exception with $24.8 million in available cap space, per Over The Cap.

“The four-time Pro Bowler is one of the most expensive players at his position, with only Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey earning more annually. While Cook’s contributions are undoubtedly strong, it may be tough for Minnesota to find a taker,” Kay wrote. “Teams haven’t been willing to spend big on running backs in the modern NFL, although a club desperate to win during a small championship window may be willing to pony up.”

Vikings Driving Bidding War for Dalvin Cook

If cap space were the only concern, the Vikings would have already parted ways with Cook.

Instead, Minnesota has held steady, waiting for a team to make the right offer.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that other teams believe the Vikings are “holding out” on Cook to create a bidding war for his services. A few ideal trade partners include the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Dolphins (despite trade talks failing to fruit a deal back in March.)

“Teams I talked to believe [the Vikings are] open to a trade and maybe holding out for that. So, they held onto [Cook’s] $14 million cap hit for a while now and can do so a little bit longer in the short-term,” Fowler said, per Bleacher Report. “But they can save $11 million on their salary cap if they trade him now that we’re past June 1. And so, should be some interest there if they can shake it out.”