Adam Thielen Makes Strong Statement on NFL Disrespecting Vikings

With four weeks left in the season, NFL powerbrokers are still doubting the Minnesota Vikings.

Owning the second-best record in the league, the Vikings (10-2) have bucked the analytics and are simply winning games. Sure, Minnesota has rarely put itself in a comfortable position in a game this season, but the Vikings have continued to land kill shots with their backs against the wall.

Entering a Week 14 matchup with the Detroit Lions (5-7), the Vikings can clinch the division title with either a tie or a win — thanks to a commanding five-game lead over second-place Detroit. However, the national audience is not convinced. Minnesota is considered the underdog with the Lions favored to win in most sportsbooks.

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen addressed the disrespect that his team continues to see despite their success this season.

Vikings, Adam Thielen Unconcerned With Outside Critics

Appearing on KFAN’s The Power Trip morning show on December 5, Thielen addressed disrespect his team has seen with many sports shows glossing over the team’s contender status.

While there’s plenty of bulletin board material to go around, Thielen backed away from fully embracing the outside noise — instead urging his team to focus internally.

“I think your try to use that and put a little chip on your shoulder, but at the same time, it’s one of those things you can’t focus on,” Thielen said. “That stuff, you can’t let it get you too high or too low. You have to continue to focus each week. This league is hard to win. The margin of error is so slim you have to continue to focus each week on what you can do to help your team win.”

Thielen’s words ring true with every victory feeling like a true team win. Kirk Cousins has led an NFL-leading six game-winning drives this season with the help of his supporting cast. The defense has made four game-winning stops to backstop Cousins and the offense — with new faces emerging as the deciding factor every week.

Vikings Have a Bevy of Game-Winners, Situational Masters

The Vikings have embraced what head coach Kevin O’Connell calls “winning in the margins” by becoming “situational masters” when the game is on the line.

Despite a cozy season-opening romping of the Green Bay Packers, every other victory has been a dogfight. Minnesota didn’t know what kind of team they had after the Philadelphia Eagles brought the Vikings back down to earth in Week 2, but since then, the Vikings have proved they’re the team no one wants to face in the fourth quarter.

Point differential has been the biggest scrutiny of the Vikings who are just +10 against their competition. The defense has been largely to blame, but their ability to make stops late in the game has overshadowed the unit’s porousness, allowing the second-most yards in the league.

Here’s a look back at all of the clutch victories so far, with every phase of the team coming through with the deciding play:

An embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys has tempered expectations in Minnesota, however, as the team is coming back from a string of injuries and continuing its first-year install of O’Connell’s culture, they’re showing they’re built to compete in close games.