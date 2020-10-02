Vikings Fans Roast Adam Thielen’s Hilarious Dance Moves [WATCH]

Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson has taken the NFL by storm with his trademark dance move.

A dance somewhere between a horse trot and a game of hopscotch, “The Griddy” has been popularized across the NFL as Jefferson and his fellow teammates from the 2019 national championship LSU Tigers have brought the dance to the NFL.

Adam Thielen gave his best shot at “The Griddy” while celebrating his second-half touchdown against the Colts last Sunday. It’s safe to say it still needs some work.

"I got to teach him a little bit more but we're going to get it down."@athielen19's Griddy is still a … work in progress. 📺: https://t.co/WwAGY14YAR pic.twitter.com/F2IwOrixMZ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 1, 2020

Jefferson celebrated with the move for the first time in his career moments after Thielen after taking his first NFL touchdown 71 yards to the end zone. After juking two Titans defenders into a collision, Jefferson trotted the rest of the way into the end zone.

This man just Griddy'd all the way to the end zone‼️ Too much 😂 pic.twitter.com/YWWYzao52t — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 27, 2020

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Fan Reactions

While most fans acknowledged that Thielen’s rendition of the dance paled in comparison to the original, it admittedly had some charm.

It’s so bad but I love it — y-Jetɀ 💫 (@JeffersonFor6) September 27, 2020

the ref was like “someone help this man” — Kevin Delgado (@kdel_kevin) September 29, 2020

One fan called on Jefferson to keep working with Thielen.

@JJettas2 Give ya boy some dance lessons lol — Samantha Wiggins (@LadyTiger810607) September 27, 2020

Other fans took the chance to troll the Vikings as the celebratory touchdown meant little as the Vikings have yet to win a game this season.

Wow! Sick moves, bro! Soooo, who won the game? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ryan Hillman (@Peter_Franks) September 28, 2020

Was that his 0-3 dance? — Aaron Masser (@aaronmasser) September 28, 2020

One fan drew a comparison to White Man Can’t Jump with Woody Harrelson.

Thielen Rocks Cleats Celebrating Wife’s Birthday

An underscore of Thielen’s dance was the cleats he was wearing to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

The couple has two sons together and celebrated later that night with a birthday cake.

Another year down, and another day to be grateful for this family and everything Gods blessed me with (both the good and bad)!💞 pic.twitter.com/YESe7yaXS3 — Caitlin Thielen (@MRS_T_19) September 27, 2020

Adam and Caitlin founded the Thielen Foundation in 2018 to support and educate youth in need “to achieve their full potential.”

They’ve offered youth outreach and opportunities through the Adam Thielen Youth Football Camp and helped renovate Brooklyn Center High School’s weight room and offer $1,000 scholarships to student-athletes. They’ve also helped coordinate Christmas toy drives, hospital visits and other forms of support to the local community.