Vikings, Adam Thielen Make Sacrifice to Sign Patrick Peterson

It took sacrifice for the Minnesota Vikings to make a splash in free agency this offseason.

And the biggest wave came after a sacrifice on the contract of one of the team’s most beloved players, Adam Thielen.

The Minnesota native agreed to a contract restructure last week that helped clear enough cap space to help the Vikings sign longtime Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson to a one-year, $10 million deal.

Peterson, one of Thielen’s “golf buddies,” put ink to paper on his deal on Monday, reinforcing a Minnesota defense that was the bane of the team’s success last season, allowing the fourth-most points in 2020.

Peterson touted the talent the Vikings have on both sides of the ball and his eagerness to help the defense have a turnaround season.

“That’s why I wanted to be a part of this organization,” Peterson said of Zimmer. “Coach Zim’s football teams do a great job on the offensive side of taking care of the football. Captain Kirk (Cousins) had, I believe, his best year throwing the ball, you have Justin Jefferson on the outside, Adam (Thielen) who is a good golf buddy of mine, Dalvin (Cook), you got weapons all over the place and that’s just on the offensive side of the ball. You got Anthony Barr, Harrison (Smith), myself, D-Hunter, I know I’m forgetting some people, but we’re loaded. If we can come in here and stick to the three core values around here, I believe it was ‘unity, commitment and relentless(ness),’ you get all 53 guys on the same page for 16 games — it might be 17 games this year if I’m not mistaken — we have a chance to do something pretty special.”

Adam Thielen’s Contract Restructure Details

To be clear, Thielen did not take a pay cut. He also didn’t have much say in the restructuring.

On Thursday morning, Minnesota restructured Thielen’s contract to save $7.5 million on the cap. By Thursday afternoon, the Vikings had reached a verbal commitment with Peterson.