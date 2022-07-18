Former Vikings’ RB Peterson Makes Unexpected Declaration on NFL Future

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson’s transition to the fight game doesn’t necessarily mean that his football career is over.

The three-time NFL rushing leader is scheduled to step into the boxing ring against former running back Le’Veon Bell, most famously of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday night, July 30.

Amateur celebrity boxing has been a haven over the last couple of years for former athletes looking for spotlights and paydays beyond their primary sports. However, Peterson’s case appears to be a little bit different, as doesn’t see his entrance into the ring as a permanent exit from the gridiron.

“This is something that I definitely can see myself doing going forward as well, just depending on how things kind of play out for me,” Peterson told the media during a fight promotion on Tuesday, July 12, per Pro Football Talk. “But since I’ve started, this is something that I’ll continue to do. I’ll continue to stay in the ring, continue to practice, get my skills right because it’s a different ball game when you step in that square.”

“So, even after this fight, I will still be on my same routine, waiting for that next opportunity [in the NFL] to present itself,” Peterson continued.

Peterson Played on Long, Winding Road Since Vikings Exit

Peterson is indisputably a legend of the game already, and has been for years.

He earned trips to six Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All Pro four times during his decade with the Vikings. He has since bounced around the league, appearing in games for the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks over the past five years.

Now 37 years old and a 15-year veteran of the league, Peterson will be looking for a 16th campaign with his eighth NFL team. It is unusual for a player of his caliber to wear so many different uniforms, but the running back has been consistently and publicly adamant about his desire to continue playing football — a tone he continued to take when he last spoke to the media six days ago.

Peterson has racked up 14,918 rushing yards and 120 touchdowns over the course of his career, per Pro Football Reference. He has also amassed 2,474 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions over that span.

Recent Domestic Incident Could Damper Peterson’s NFL Comeback

An incident in February of 2022 could create some complications for Peterson’s hopeful return to an NFL field this upcoming season.

ESPN’s John Keim reported that on Sunday, February 13, Peterson was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in connection with an incident of domestic violence. Airport police released a statement that morning detailing a call they received pertaining to “a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim,” aboard an aircraft bound for Houston, Texas.

Authorities arrested and booked Peterson on $50,000 bail. He was released that afternoon on bond. His wife Ashley Peterson indicated then that she did not plan to press charges. A spokesperson for the couple released a statement on the incident the same day it occurred.

“This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,” according to the statement.