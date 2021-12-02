Adrian Peterson’s Father Reacts to Seahawks Signing, Calls Out Vikings

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday after being released by the Tennessee Titans a week ago.

However, his signing has left his father, Nelson Peterson, upset.

The Vikings, needing depth at running back with Dalvin Cook expecting to miss time, hosted ex-Detriot Lions running back Kerryon Johnson for a workout on Wednesday — the same day Adrian tried out for the Seahawks.

Nelson, frustrated the Vikings didn’t reach out to Adrian, vented that the Vikings opted to work out Johnson, who Adrian surpassed on the Lions’ depth chart last year.

“That’s disappointing to me,” Nelson said, per Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson. “(Adrian) never heard anything from the Vikings and you go in and bring in a guy Adrian beat out in Detriot.”

Peterson, 36, started 10 games for the Lions last season and was the team’s leading rusher with 604 yards on 154 rushing attempts. Johnson, 24, was the team’s third option in the run game, tallying 52 carries for 181 yards.

The Lions released both players last offseason, and neither has found a secure home in the league since.

Peterson is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers this week, per Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

“Excited to see if he can help us out and give us a little something,” Carroll told reporters.

Peterson’s Son Offers Advice

Peterson’s 2021 season debut with the Titans was far from spectacular. Starting in place of Derrick Henry, Peterson took 10 carries just 21 yards but managed to find the end zone.

I felt like it was ok,” Peterson said of his overall debut, per the Titans Wire. “I think we left a lot out there as a running back group. I know I did as well. As we continue to get practice and get reps in, we’ll continue to get chemistry with those guys up front.”

He wasn’t the only one critical of his performance.

Peterson said his 10-year-old son offered his own critique after that game, pointing to Peterson’s pad level.

“He was like, `Dad, why are you running so high?'” Peterson said, per Sports Illustrated. “That’s one thing I always preach to him, and he was able to preach it to me. I was like, `You know what? You’re right.’ So that’s one thing I took away from it. I ran extremely high.”

Peterson hasn’t let those words slip his mind in the following weeks.

“There were so many people saying, `You were running high. Get your shoulders low,'” Peterson added. “So, I’ve been mindful. I’ve been going to sleep thinking about running with my pad level low. So that will be good.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time, so that type of adjustment will be fairly easy for me.”

Peterson Nearing Career Milestone

Amid his 15th season playing in the NFL, Peterson is just 98 yards from reaching 15,000 career rushing yards.

He is currently fifth all-time in rushing yards with 14,902 yards on the ground to his name. Peterson needs 368 more rushing yards to surpass Lions legend Barry Sanders for fourth all-time.

Peterson is also fourth in career rushing touchdowns (119) and is five touchdowns away from surpassing Marcus Allen’s 123 rushing TDs for third all-time.