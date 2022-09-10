Vikings’ Great Adrian Peterson Makes Pitch to Join AFC Powerhouse

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has simply no quit in him.

The four-time All Pro appeared in just four games for two different teams in 2021, but he is looking to re-up with another NFL franchise and take a run and a 16th season in the NFL.

Peterson is currently in Los Angeles training for an amateur boxing match with former running back Le’Veon Bell. However, once that obligation is fulfilled, Peterson plans to return to his first passion — pounding the football into the heart of NFL defenses.

The legendary running back spoke with TMZ Sports on Wednesday, September 8, about a couple of contenders he is hoping to catch on with as the year progresses.

“There’s a couple teams out there,” Peterson said. “[The] Buffalo Bills would be a good team. The [Los Angeles] Rams. I don’t know what need they’ll have at running back. [The San Francisco 49ers] would be a good look.”

Peterson’s Plans Have Always Included NFL Return This Season

Peterson’s priorities are clear — he wants to play for a contender. The Rams won the Super Bowl last season, defeating the Niners in the NFC Championship on the way.

The Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoffs after kicking off with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter while clinging to a seven-point lead. Buffalo then opened the 2022 NFL season by going on the road Thursday night and routing the Rams 31-10 in their own building.

But while Peterson’s preference of landing spot may be a more recently acquired taste, his appetite for professional football in some form has remained healthy over the last several months. The running back spoke in mid-July about his aspirations to return to the league this season.

“This is something that I definitely can see myself doing going forward as well, just depending on how things kind of play out for me,” Peterson told reporters during a fight promotion on July 12, per Pro Football Talk. “But since I’ve started, this is something that I’ll continue to do. I’ll continue to stay in the ring, continue to practice, get my skills right, because it’s a different ball game when you step in that square.”

“[But] even after this fight, I will still be on my same routine, waiting for that next opportunity [in the NFL] to present itself,” he added.

Peterson Bounced Around Several NFL Teams in Recent Years

Peterson has been something of a journeyman since parting ways with the Vikings in 2017. He has since suited up for the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders.

Peterson split his four regular season games last season between the Titans and the Seahawks. He produced just 98 yards and two touchdowns on a total of 38 rushing attempts over those two stops, per Pro Football Reference.