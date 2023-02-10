Vikings Rival Eyeing Veteran RB After Blown Trade Talks: Report

The Minnesota Vikings fielded calls from over a dozen teams for running back Alexander Mattison last season but failed to finalize a trade — and now Mattison may walk to a rival while the Vikings get little in return.

In assessing the Vikings’ future at running back with Dalvin Cook on the chopping block, KSTP’s Darren Wolfson revealed that Mattison is expected to garner ample interest as a free agent. He named the Jacksonville Jaguars, most notably, the Philadelphia Eagles as potential landing spots for the veteran based on past trade conversations.

“In the past, I know Jacksonville has checked in trade-wise on [Alexander] Mattison. Some Philadelphia whispers [as well]. That depends on what takes place with Miles Sanders (who is also a free agent), but I think there will be a decent market for Mattison,” Wolfson said on a February 7 appearance on SKOR North. “The question is whether he has to settle for a one-year deal or is there something like two years, 10 million dollars out there.”

Wolfson added that Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine, both former Vikings executives, are also interested in Mattison.

There was speculation that Mattison could field a compensatory pick once he joined a new team. However, depending on his contract and usage, he’d at best garner the Vikings a fifth-round pick in for the 2024 draft. Any offer in that range would be up for discussion, however, the Vikings kept Mattison as a contingency plan if Cook got injured this season.

Cook playing a fully healthy season made that backup plan all for naught, as Mattison saw his lowest snaps per game (17.4) since his rookie year — making the chances for a compensatory pick this offseason null.

Alexander Mattison’s Preseason Hype Has Fueled His Value Approaching Free Agency

Minnesota Vikings scoops: Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and more

The growing interest in Mattison approaching free agency is no surprise since Heavy.com senior NFL reporter Matt Lombardo broke that the Vikings were “listening to offers” for Mattison last August.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press revealed that at least 12 teams called on Mattison before the start of the season, signaling that the fourth-year running back could find a starting running back job instead of playing backup to Cook in Minnesota.

“Sources said that Mattison, who has spent the past three seasons backing up star running back Dalvin Cook, very much likes being in Minnesota but that he wants to be a starting running back,” Tomasson wrote last August. “That’s why Mattison, 24, doesn’t want to tie himself to the Vikings beyond this season.”

Tomasson added that there’s “no chance” Mattison re-signs with the Vikings given his potential to find a starting job elsewhere. However, if a starting role in Minnesota opened up, Mattison could consider staying, but many more dominos have to fall before Mattison could consider entering contract talks with the Vikings.

“Alexander Mattison is a good player I’m curious what the Vikings do on Cook, but Mattison may be off the board by the time the Cook situation fully plays itself out,” Wolfson said.

Vikings Have 2 Ways to Go, and Mattison Being a Bell Cow is Not an Option

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell came from a Los Angeles Rams team that opted to go running back by committee — but in Minnesota O’Connell stuck with Cook.

O’Connell deployed Cook for a career-high 813 snaps, 68% more than his average over the past five seasons, according to ESPN. Despite having a variety of backs in speedster Kene Nwangwu, rookie Ty Chandler (who missed 12 games due to injury) and a power back in Mattison, O’Connell did not deviate from Cook.

When it mattered most in an NFC Wild Card round loss to the New York Giants, Cook played 50 offensive snaps, compared to just seven for Mattison and none for Nwangwu and Chandler.

Once considered a 1B replacement for Cook in the offense, it’s clear the new regime values more duplicity in their running backs.

O’Connell’s offensive philosophy of creating the “illusion of complexity” benefits from having a true dual-threat running back who can create more questions for opposing defenses.

That’s valuable for O’Connell, who may slam the table for Cook despite pressure for the 27-year-old to restructure his contract.

But if Minnesota moves on from Cook, the Vikings likely won’t find a capable dual-threat back like Cook and revert to a committee approach — something Mattison is not looking for with winning a starting, bell-cow role in mind.