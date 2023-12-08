Analyst Makes ‘Bold Prediction’ for Raiders’ Josh Jacobs vs. Vikings

Coming off the bye week, the Minnesota Vikings visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

The layoff can often interrupt some of the trends that teams show leading up to it, both good and bad. But ESPN’s Kevin Seifert doesn’t see one key trend coming to an end this weekend, despite an admittedly challenging opponent.

“Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will rush for 60 yards (or less) despite his increased productivity since interim coach Antonio Pierce replaced the fired Josh McDaniels,” Seifert wrote on December 8. “Jacobs has averaged 90.8 rushing yards per game under Pierce, second in the NFL over that stretch.”

Jacobs Antonio Pierce last season, finishing second in carries. This year, he is leading the league in carries, though he has fallen to seventh in yards gained.

Either way, the Vikings figure to see a lot of him on Sunday.

“I feel like we’re leaving plays on the field,” Pierce – who has guided the team to a 2-2 record since taking over for McDaniels – said via the team on December 6. “ Well, you’ve got to do it. We’ve got to stop talking about it.”

Vikings Defense Ready for Josh Jacobs, Raiders

“The Vikings’ rush defense righted itself after allowing 175 yards to the Eagles’ D’Andre Swift in Week 2,” Siefert wrote. “Since then, the highest individual rushing total against the Vikings was 65 yards from the Bears’ D’Onta Foreman in Week 6, who needed 15 carries to do it.”

Minnesota has faced some of the NFL’s most talented backs in that span. The list includes Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons, Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs, Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers, and San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers and Chiefs are the only teams in that group with winning records, though. Perhaps more challenging opponents would have yielded different results for the Vikings.

Still, it’s not just the defense that will keep the pressure on the Raiders for the Vikings.

Vikings Get ‘Matchup X Factor’ Back in Week 14

Reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson is set to return this week after a seven-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

“If he’s back to full strength, that will be a huge lift to the Vikings’ offense as the team makes a playoff push,” wrote Seth Walder later in the article. “With Jefferson in the lineup, Minnesota should have a sizable advantage over the Raiders.”

Jefferson returns to a different quarterback under center. But one he thinks has helped.

The Raiders are just 5-7 on the season including their minor turnaround with Pierce at the helm. But they have been tougher against the pass than the run. It could also take some time for Jefferson and Josh Dobbs to find their stride in the passing game, perhaps leading the Vikings to lean on Alexander Mattison and the ground attack.

Still, with both Dobbs and Jefferson in tow and a less-than-imposing opponent on the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Vikings’ offense could hum in Week 14.