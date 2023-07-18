Exclusive: Prized Vikings Rookie EDGE Has More History to Make

Minnesota Vikings rookie Andre Carter II always had dreams to play in the NFL — however, his path is far from the typical college prospect.

An Army West Point graduate, Carter’s summers weren’t spent specializing in football.

He was running taxing military exercises around the clock, sleeping outside in tents under harsh conditions — all part of the Army’s summer training program’s goal of instilling a “warrior’s ethos” in its cadets.

Minimal food and water supplies tested Carter every summer, but the training only fueled his dreams of playing in the NFL. He ascended as a top 50 prospect in the 2023 draft class but went unsigned this spring.

That didn’t deter the Vikings from making a historic bet on him making the 53-man roster this summer. Minnesota offered Carter $340,000 in guarantees to sign with the Vikings — one of the largest guarantees an undrafted rookie free agent has ever received.

For reference, a seventh-round pick usually garners roughly $80,000 in guarantees whether they make the roster or not — but Carter isn’t banking on a spot being given to him.

“I just look at it as I’ve been given this opportunity I want to prove the front office was right, that they made the right decision,” Carter told Heavy in an exclusive interview. “I dreamt to be in this position for a long time, whether or not I get drafted is irrelevant. I got to make the most of this opportunity in front of me.”

Only eight Army graduates since 2000 have made an NFL roster, however, Carter has the physical traits to be a force in the NFL with his focus solely on football for the first time in his career.

In partnership with Hoist, the military’s choice in hydration that Carter used while in summer training, took some time out of his schedule to talk with Heavy about his motivation in making the roster this season.

Andre Carter Ready for Next Step in NFL Journey

Army edge rusher Andre Carter II. After a breakout 2021 season, Carter climbed into the top 50 prospects in his draft class after becoming the first All-American at West Point in 31 years. His 15.5 sacks during the 2021 season were the second-most in the nation as NFL scouts became enamored with his ability.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper listed Carter as the second-best outside linebacker in the 2023 draft class and the 22nd best prospect overall.

“His wingspan is incredible,” Kiper said of the 6-foot-7 linebacker. “His length is his strength. He’s lean. He’s smart. When you watch his tape, it’s like you’re rewinding and watching the same play over and over because he’s that consistent. Because of that, I think he will be able to step into any defensive scheme and make an impact.”

Play

Carter, who played wide receiver and tight end in college, didn’t fully commit to defense until he attended Army. A redshirt freshman year aided his development, leading to his breakout season. Opposing teams began to focus solely on stopping Carter in 2022, which explains some regression statistically.

Carter’s body went through many fluctuations as an athlete at a military academy, leading to poor testing at the combine. At 256 pounds, Carter put up 11 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, well-below the average for players at his position.

Pro Football Focus, who ranked Carter 121st on its draft big board, acknowledged the potential Carter has once he is immersed in an NFL strength program. “He earned a 93.4 pass-rushing grade with 59 pressures in 2021 before every school eh faced came with a game plan to limit him this past fall. It’s scary to think where his frame can go with year-round time in a weight room,” PFF wrote on Carter.

There is some precedent for Army players realizing success once they bulk up in the NFL.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl left tackle Alejandro Villaneuva wavered as a tight end, defensive end prospect before Mike Tomlin discovered his size and athleticism would be best at left tackle.

Carter, who was at the Vikings training facility before rookies are expected at training camp on July 23, will have to put on healthy weight that will take time to develop, however, his length and athleticism offer promise the Vikings had no issue with being the highest bidder on.

“We felt like we gained an extra draft pick with him, we really did,” Kevin O’Connell said after rookie minicamp on May 12.

While the Vikings have invested in Carter, he’s not resting on any guarantees being given to him.

“I still got a lot to prove I deserve to be on the team you got to work like that every day and you got a chance to make it,” Carter said. “Being the best version of myself. I know if I put the work in, I can live with whatever happens knowing I did everything I could — going out and giving 100% without a doubt.”

Andre Carter’s Family Drops Bears Gear for Vikings’ Purple and Gold

Carter’s father, a Chicago native, had the family watching the Chicago Bears throughout his upbringing. Carter idolized many Bears greats like Brian Urlacher, Julius Peppers and later Kahlil Mack.

But once Carter signed with the Vikings, his family was fully on board with Minnesota.

“Oh, he doesn’t care at all,” Carter said of his father.

“Once I was going to the Vikings, everybody threw all the stuff away. We’re done with Chicago,” Carter added with a laugh.