Marcus Davenport Injury Opens Door for Top Vikings Rookie

Minnesota Vikings edge-rusher Marcus Davenport suffered another injury on Sunday, though there is a silver lining to what looks like it could be an extended absence.

The Vikings spent relatively huge money to secure undrafted free agent (UDFA) rookie defensive end Andre Carter II out of Army this offseason. The team inked the 6’6″, 256-pound pass-rusher to a three-year, $2.7 million deal with $340,000 fully-guaranteed at signing. That kind of guaranteed money for a UDFA is almost unheard of in the NFL, indicating how seriously Minnesota believes in the 23-year-old collegiate standout.

Carter recorded 17 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks at Army across 13 games in 2021, finishing his career there with 19 sacks total. He had played just 37 total snaps in two appearances for the Vikings through five weeks in 2023 — 17 on defense and 20 on special teams. (Statistics provided are accurate up to kickoff of Minnesota’s Week-6 matchup with the Chicago Bears).

However, with Davenport now potentially out for multiple games, the Vikings have an opportunity to let Carter off the leash and see what he can do at the professional level. But Minnesota will first need to bench Patrick Jones II to clear Carter’s path.

Patrick Jones Has Had Minimal Impact Playing in Place of Marcus Davenport

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report suggested the Vikings bench Jones on Saturday, October 14, one day before Davenport suffered his most recent injury. Kenyon did, however, cite all the health issues Davenport has dealt with since Minnesota signed him to a one-year, $13 million deal in March.