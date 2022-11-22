3 Key Vikings Defenders in Doubt Against Patriots on Thanksgiving

The Minnesota Vikings will host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving Day, but the quick turnaround could create some substantial gaps in the home team’s defense.

The position of greatest concern two days ahead of the matchup is at cornerback on the right side, where starter Cameron Dantzler has been absent the last two games with an ankle injury and will miss at least two more on the IR. The Vikings have coped well enough, but further health issues continue to mount behind Dantzler on the depth chart.

Two days out from their game vs. Patriots, the Vikings have a fair bit of uncertainty at the CB position. Andrew Booth Jr. reported knee soreness after Sunday's game, per coach Kevin O'Connell. Akayleb Evans is still in the concussion protocol. Cam Dantzler is on IR. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 22, 2022

“Two days out from their game vs. Patriots, the Vikings have a fair bit of uncertainty at the CB position,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN tweeted Tuesday. “Andrew Booth Jr. reported knee soreness after Sunday’s game, per coach Kevin O’Connell. Akayleb Evans is still in the concussion protocol. Cam Dantzler is on IR.”

Slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan is next up at the position on the Vikings depth chart, per ESPN, though Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported Tuesday that the job would go to Duke Shelley if Booth and Evans both ended up sidelined.

Vikings Unclear on DT Dalvin Tomlinson’s Availability Against Patriots

The defensive line is also a questionable area for Minnesota as Dalvin Tomlinson continues to battle a lingering calf injury. The defensive tackle went down against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 and hasn’t played a snap since.

O’Connell described Tomlinson game-to-game at the time of the injury, a designation that appears more or less unchanged now three weeks later. Tomasson reported Tuesday that the Vikings head coach said Tomlinson’s status is “up in the air” for Thursday’s game.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was also limited in practice all of last week with a knee contusion, though he was able to go against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and is expected to be ready for the Patriots on a short turnaround as well.

Vikings Elite LT Christian Darrisaw Already Ruled Out vs. New England

While injury questions remain at multiple levels of Minnesota’s defense, there is no ambiguity surrounding the concussion situation facing left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

O’Connell said explicitly that Darrisaw would miss Thursday’s contest against New England after suffering his second concussion in two weeks against the Cowboys. The second-year phenom suffered his first head injury against the Buffalo Bills but navigated the league’s protocol sufficiently and was able to suit up and start against Dallas.

However, the Vikings are taking no chances with the future of their offensive line, particularly on only four days of rest. Darrisaw will have another 10 days following the Thanksgiving game to recuperate and try to get himself ready for the Vikings’ next game against the New York Jets on December 4.