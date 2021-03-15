If Fowler’s report is confirmed, Barr has once again chosen loyalty over greenbacks.

“I was trying to convince myself of something I knew that in my heart didn’t feel right, and I think if you follow the heart, I can live with the results,” Barr said, following his return to Minnesota in 2019.

Vikings Likely to Take Care of Barr in an Evaluation Year

Barr, who returns after undergoing season-ending surgery on a torn pectoral muscle, could be entering a prove-it year where the Vikings assess his value in the downswing of his career.

Over the Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald estimated that had been entered free agency, he wouldn’t garner half of his 2021 salary — likely due to the questions surrounding his recovery.

It’d be a shocker if the Vikings slashed Barr’s salary in half this season after general manager Rick Spielman spoke glowingly of Barr, who turns 29 this month.

By allowing Barr to reach free agency in 2022, the Vikings have given him security this season along with the freedom to control his future in the league.

