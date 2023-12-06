Vikings Rival is Prepared to Poach Anthony Barr, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings‘ reunion with Anthony Barr could reach an unexpected end.

Barr, who signed to the Vikings’ practice squad on November 13, is on the Dallas Cowboys‘ radar as a potential signing ahead of the playoffs.

Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus reported that the Cowboys are considering their own reunion with the four-time Pro Bowler after he played for them in 2022. Broaddus mentioned Barr as a possibility when asked by fans on X (formerly Twitter) about Dallas’ next move after losing out on Shaq Leonard, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

“Name I heard was Anthony Barr,” Broaddus said in a series of December 4, 2023 messages. “Just reporting what I heard.”

As a member of the practice squad, Barr is available to be signed onto any team’s active roster — but that is if he’s willing to leave Minnesota. Barr played in both games since his signing as a gameday elevation, logging 26 total snaps in two weeks before the Vikings’ bye.

Barr could see a larger role moving forward with more time to absorb the nuances of Brian Flores’ scheme.

However, if the Vikings, currently sitting with a 44% chance at making the postseason, slide further from the playoffs, Barr could jump ship to make a run with the Cowboys.

Vikings LB Anthony Barr Addresses His Time With Cowboys

Appearing at local radio station KFAN’s “Toys for Tots” holiday fundraiser on December 5, Barr candidly spoke of his time in Dallas with the Cowboys after he spent the first 10 years of his career in Minnesota.

“It’s a fun place to play. It’s a fun state to live in. I enjoyed it. It was different not being with your guys. It’s kind of like going to a new school in a way, so you got to kind of fit in and earn your stripes, but it was a good experience,” Barr said. “I’m glad I was able to do that. I think that helped me grow more as a person — just doing something uncomfortable so late in your career — it was a big deal for me.”

In 14 games and 10 starts with the Cowboys, Barr posted 58 tackles, 4 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries and a sack. He appears to have left a good impression in Dallas, considering the Cowboys’ interest in a reunion and several pundits seeing it as a good move.

“Anthony Barr was recently signed to the Vikings practice squad,” 105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt said during a November 24 episode of the “Love of the Star” podcast. “That is somebody who does understand the Cowboys defense. Has played within it. I wonder, just myself, if the Cowboys do lose out on Shaquille Leonard and they need to go get another linebacker. They need to go get another body. It would seem that it would make some sense to say, ‘Well, let’s go get a veteran who was also here last year. He’s on a practice squad. He’s in playing shape. Let’s just go make this signing off the practice squad.’ ”

Anthony Barr Speaks on Limited Role With Vikings

The prospect of signing to the Cowboys doesn’t mean Barr is guaranteed more playing time.

However, given he had less than two weeks of study in Flores scheme and played 12 or more snaps in each game he’s been available, Barr appears to be a welcomed addition already.

“Honestly, the stuff that Flo does is it’s like psychotic to look at on paper… but then you go on the field and you actually do it, you’re like ‘this guy’s a maniac,’ but there’s a method to the madness too,” Barr said. “I think the way that he can dictate what offenses do and they’re really limited in their play-calling sheet and their menu.”

While Barr is warming up to the complexity and chaos of Flores’ scheme, which took even the defense’s stars months to do during training camp, he’s focused on helping the team any way he can.

“My biggest goal right now is to be the best teammate I could be for the guys in locker room. They’ve been doing this for 12 weeks and they got a really close group. I don’t want to ruin the vibe that they got going — the defense is playing really good,” Barr said. “I just want to add, I don’t subtract at all. I don’t want to take away from anyone’s shine. I’m just here to lend a helping hand, lend an ear, and just shine in my role as being a good teammate.”