Vikings Expected to Land Explosive QB as Kirk Cousins’ Replacement

The NFL Draft is less than 48 hours away and one of the most intriguing topics in the first round is what the Minnesota Vikings will try do at quarterback.

The writing is on the wall that 2023 is most likely Kirk Cousins‘ last ride in Minnesota, providing the franchise with one distinct advantage that most teams in the market for a first-round QB don’t have — time to develop a replacement for an above average starter.

That leeway of not needing to toss a rookie signal-caller into the fire from day one offers the Vikings a wider breadth of options at the position, from trading up to draft a high-upside project at quarterback if they see the opportunity to holding fast at No. 23 and selecting the best player available.

Minnesota is expected to opt for the latter choice, where Peter King of NBC Sports believes the team will be able to draft Anthony Richardson out of Florida — the dual-threat quarterback with arguably the highest NFL ceiling in this year’s class — without needing to trade up.

“[Richardson] easily could go earlier — as high as four to Indianapolis. But the Vikings would be an intriguing spot for the raw Richardson,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America mock draft. “Kirk Cousins has one playoff win in five Vikings seasons. The math is not in Cousins’ favor. This is year six. He’ll have made $185 million as a Viking, and will be seeking $45 million-plus to re-sign after this season to be sure, guaranteed. Who would be surprised if the Vikings wanted to start fresh in 2024 if this is another one of those years?”

Vikings May Have to Trade up in NFL Draft to Select Anthony Richardson

Richardson has been liked to the Vikings before, though typically as part of scenarios that see Minnesota trade up in the first round. The first few picks Thursday evening, April 27, will tell much of the tale on what the the Vikings’ prospects truly are for landing Richardson, or potentially another top QB prospect if he has already been selected.

A newly popularized theory is that the Houston Texans will draft an edge rusher at No. 2 after the Carolina Panthers choose their quarterback of the future with the top pick. The Arizona Cardinals hold the 3rd overall selection and are a possible trade partner for any number of teams looking to leapfrog the Indianapolis Colts, who are also expected to look for a quarterback with their pick. The Seattle Seahawks select 5th and could also be a possible trade partner for a franchise like the Vikings looking to secure a player like Richardson.

Minnesota may not be too aggressive trying to break into the top-3, but if Richardson appears to be available at some point between pick Nos. 5-10, the Vikings will be one of a handful of teams to watch.

Vikings Can Create Dynamic Duo of Anthony Richardson, Justin Jefferson

Richardson is a nearly perfect fit with the Vikings based on several factors. He is a supreme athlete, ranked by NFL.com as the most athletic quarterback prospect in the 2023 draft class. His ability as a passer in terms of mechanics and accuracy leaves much to be desired, but he has the kind of arm strength that can’t be taught.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is regarded as something of a quarterback guru across the NFL and would have a full season to develop Richardson before elevating him into a starting role. Richardson would also play behind Cousins for a full season, which will provide him with a strong mentor as he transitions to football’s highest level.

Finally, the Vikings exercised the $19.7 million fifth-year option Justin Jefferson’s rookie contract Tuesday. The move keeps the wide receiver under contract through 2024, though a long-term and record-setting extension is expected to come for the Jefferson at some point in the next 12 months.

Jefferson, who led the NFL in catches (128) and yards (1,809) last season, will enter his prime at the same time as Richardson will presumably be entering a starting lineup. If that lineup belongs to the Vikings, the circumstances will unquestionably prove a boon to Richardson’s career trajectory and could end up just as beneficial to Jefferson over time.