Vikings Rival Squashed Trade for Budding Superstar QB, Insider Says

According to a recent report, the Minnesota Vikings were willing to offer a “massive” trade package to land Anthony Richardson in last year’s draft, but their trade partner had second thoughts after considering Richardson’s fit in Minnesota.

Analyst Brett Kollman, appearing on ESPN’s “The Mina Kimes” podcast, revealed that not only were the Vikings willing to “sell the farm” for Richardson, but that their trade partner, likely an NFC rival, refused to make the deal due to just how good the Vikings could be with Richardson under center.

“I don’t think people realize how hard the Vikings tried to trade up for Anthony Richardson last year. Like, the haul that they put on the table was massive. They were going to give away the entire farm, all of it. They were going to give everything,” Kollman said on a January 4 episode of “The Mina Kimes Show.” “But, it takes two to tango. Their trade partner thought that they were going to be too good, and so they went elsewhere.”

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has shown he’s not afraid to trade even within his division. Considering Kollman’s report, the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall pick or the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 5 pick would be potential NFC rivals who backed out of the trade.

While Richardson’s prospects in Minnesota have come in gone for the foreseeable future, Kollman did draw some lines that the Vikings will likely pursue another trade of that magnitude in an attempt to move up in the draft and land a blue-chip quarterback prospect.

Jayden Daniels a Prime Target for Vikings: Kollman

After breaking off contract extension talks with Kirk Cousins last summer, the Vikings veteran quarterback is an impending free agent and expected to test the market come March.

The Vikings could still re-sign Cousins, but Adofo-Mensah has maintained he wants the flexibility to find the quarterback of the future — something Cousins has not offered with his fully guaranteed salaries for the past six years.

Regardless if a deal gets done, the Vikings are positioned to make a move for the first-round quarterback with a move from No. 11 into the top-five feasible. Kollman sees LSU quarterback and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels as an ideal fit for head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“I still think Minnesota is going to try and make a move. Jayden Daniels, I feel is a Kevin O’Connell type of quarterback to me,” Kollman said, adding that Washington quarterback Michael Penix is also a strong option this draft. “But I really do think the added mobility you can do with [Daniels] in the run game is a factor here. If they tried and failed to get Anthony Richardson last season for that exact reason I have to imagine Daniels is on the list too.”

Kirk Cousins Open to Hometown Discount to Stay With Vikings

While the excitement surrounding the upcoming quarterback draft class will continue to rise in the following months, the Vikings still have to decide whether it’s time to let Cousins go.

On Monday, January 8, Cousins spoke to local media one last time and expressed he is open to signing a hometown discount.

“God has blessed me financially beyond my wildest dreams. At this stage in my career, it’s not about the dollars, it’s about what the dollars represent,” Cousins said, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.