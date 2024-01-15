Vikings Poised to Replace Harrison Smith With $18 Million All-Pro

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith hinted at retirement following a season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions — and that could lead to the Vikings bringing in a familiar name, Antoine Winfield Jr.

Bleach Report suggested the Vikings as a potential landing spot for Winfield, who is poised for free agency after his first All-Pro season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Winfield Jr. is a stat-sheet stuffer as he’s an extremely versatile safety who can make an impact on all three levels of the defense. During the regular season, he logged elite grades from Pro Football Focus overall, against the run and as a pass-rusher while only being a few points shy of an elite mark in coverage,” Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder wrote on January 12. “The former second-round pick is arguably one of the best players at the position in the league, so he’ll undoubtedly be on top of any team’s list that is looking for a safety on the open market.”

Antoine Winfield Jr. an Ideal Successor to Harrison Smith

Winfield, son of Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield Sr., grew up around the 2000s era Vikings and attended the University of Minnesota — making a potential homecoming a logical landing spot.

Winfield enjoyed a career year helping the Buccaneers return to the playoffs after going all-in on their Super Bowl victory his rookie year. He posted career-highs in interceptions (3), passes defended (12), forced fumbles (6), fumble recoveries (4) and sacks (6.0). Spotrac projected Winfield to earn a four-year, $74 million contract worth $18.5 million a year.

Smith carries a $19.2 million cap hit for the 2024 season that won’t remain as is. He agreed to a pay cut last season but admitted he considered retirement then — and this offseason will be no different approaching his 35th birthday in February.

“Whenever I retire, I’m not going to tell you,” Smith said after the Vikings’ final game of the 2023 season. “You’ll figure it out. I’ll say this: It’s hard to have the ability to play and not have a desire to play. Whatever that gives you, I’m not trying to be ominous or anything. Right now, my shoulder hurts.”

The Vikings could free up $11.8 million by releasing Smith or if he decides to retire. Those funds could be used to make an immediate pivot to Winfield.

Vikings’ Harrison Smith Always Knew Antoine Winfield Would Be a ‘Baller’

Growing up around the Vikings, Winfield was always competitive with his dad’s teammates, often beating them in Madden NFL at a young age.

“He was definitely better than the rest of us at Madden,” Smith told Vikings.com in 2020. “There was a little basketball game in the basement, too. All the Winfield boys were always competing at something. Always wanted to beat us at everything. I think that’s just innate in the whole family.”

The six-time Pro Bowl safety recalled being a first-year NFL player and what it meant to spend time with “the vet on the team,” Winfield Sr., in his home.

“It was a big deal for us to see how a true pro lives his life and takes care of his family, and just the whole interaction,” Smith said. “I definitely look back on those times very fondly and appreciate the whole Winfield squad.

“I think we all kind of knew that Antoine [Jr.] was definitely a baller, from a young age, just the way he went about competing and doing things,” he added.

Smith, who had a daughter, Eleanor, in May 2022, is now faced with fatherhood and the decision to retire this offseason.

“It’d be cool if I had a process,” Smith told the Star Tribune a few weeks ago. “Just kind of continue living my life and spend some time with my family. When I start thinking about it, I’ll start thinking about it.”