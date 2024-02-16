Vikings Dubbed Best Fit for Superstar DB With $92 Million Projected Value

The Minnesota Vikings are primed to be one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2024, which should make them an attractive destination for some of the league’s best free agents.

One of those players is safety Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Thursday, February 15, dubbed Minnesota the best fit for the former second-round defensive back as he enters his age-25 season in 2024.

One that should be particularly interested is the Minnesota Vikings. … Like Todd Bowles ‘ system in Tampa Bay, Brian Flores has brought a blitz-happy approach to Minnesota that relies on multiple looks and blitz packages to wreak havoc. Winfield’s ability to play all over the field would give Flores someone to weaponize within his scheme.

Whether he’s lined up in the slot, playing as a box safety or tracking down deep balls as a deep safety, he provides the versatility to fit in with any scheme. His experience with a successful Buccaneers franchise should make him an attractive addition for numerous suitors.

Winfield was PFF’s second-highest-graded safety in the league last season, and a closer look at his grades reveal just how much he means to the Bucs defense. Winfield was first in run defense grade, second in pass-rush grade and 10th in coverage.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Has Significant Connections to Vikings

Winfield also has personal connections to Minnesota that could give the Vikings an edge in signing him this offseason.

His father, Antoine Winfield Sr., wore purple and gold for nine seasons from 2004-12 as a cornerback for the Vikings. He earned Pro Bowl honors three times between 2008-10 and was a second-team All-Pro during the first year of that three-season stretch.

The younger Winfield is also Pro Bowler (2021) and an All-Pro (2023). He finished last season tied for the league lead with 6 forced fumbles, adding 12 pass breakups and 3 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference.

Winfield won a Super Bowl championship with the Bucs following his rookie campaign in 2020, during which he started all 16 regular-season games and finished fourth in the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Before entering the NFL, Winfield played his collegiate football at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, where the Vikings also play their home games.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Among Free Agents Worth the Money to Minnesota Vikings

Building a team through free agency isn’t often the most sensible option, as players tend to be older, more injury prone and expensive enough to outprice even significant value. However, that isn’t the case with Winfield, particularly when it comes to the Vikings.

Long-time safety Harrison Smith has been excellent over a 12-year career in Minnesota. But he turned 35 years old in early February and admitted publicly near the end of last season that his injuries were stacking up and impacting his desire to continue playing the game week in and week out.

Smith already took a pay cut last season to remain with the Vikings, and he remains a viable cut candidate this offseason if he doesn’t choose to retire. Meanwhile, Minnesota has serious questions on offense, particularly surrounding the Kirk Cousins saga and who will quarterback the offense moving forward.

The Vikings need to solidify the defensive side of the football, and will probably need to do so — at least in part — by way of the safety position. Winfield is young, talented and connected to Minnesota on several levels.

It could cost the team upwards of $92.5 million over a five-year contract to land the safety, per Spotrac, but Winfield is one of the few players who would almost certainly be worth the investment.