Ex-Vikings CB Fires Back at Reporter for Trolling After His Release

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been unemployed the past two weeks following his release in Week 15.

Breeland, who remains a free agent, got into an “altercation” the Saturday before the Vikings’ primetime win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The team’s decision-makers deemed the veteran cornerback’s final day with the franchise.

Breeland has made amends with the Vikings via Twitter. However, Breeland did take a tweet personally from Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson and decided to call out Tomasson for pointing out an embarrassing statistical trend.

‘You Been at Me Since I Got to Minnesota’

On Monday following the Vikings’ 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Tomasson pointed out that Breeland, ranked 117th of 120-graded cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus (PFF) ahead of his Week 15 release, had improved his ranking in the past two weeks by not playing.

“Former #Vikings cornerback Bashuad Breeland has improved his Pro FootballFocus ranking by not playing. When he was released by the #Vikings on Dec. 18, he was ranked No. 117 among all NFL cornerbacks. After being out two games, he is now No. 112,” Tomasson tweeted.

Tomasson, notorious for his matter of fact yet often untimely delivery, came under fire after Breeland saw the tweet.

“You been at me since I got to Minnesota. I leave u still feel the need to speak on me. Wats ur deal? Watus ur issue wit me? Speak now cuz it won’t be a next Time ‘A wise man told me don’t argue wit fools cause a n**** from a distance Cant tell whose who!’ jiggaman,” Breeland responded via Twitter.

Breeland reached out over direct message, but no public conversation has followed since Monday afternoon.

Hi Bashaud. I just sent you a DM. –Chris — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 27, 2021

Not the First Time

Breeland had a similar reaction to Tomasson earlier this season following a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Breeland was a target of fans at the game despite the team’s success, receiving a barrage of boos during the game.

Already under fire for a NSFW tweet responding to fans, Breeland was asked by Tomasson if his league-worst PFF position ranking at the time was embarrassing.

Tomasson: Out of 103 cornerbacks, Pro Football Focus ranks you 103 and last. Is that embarrassing? Breeland: That really don’t bother me. I mean if we do your ratings on your reports, you probably 101? That don’t bother me it just keep me going I’m just getting ready for the next game.

Zimmer, who has had his own tiffs with Tomasson over the years, defended Breeland for his response.

“I actually think he played pretty well (against the Lions). If I was asked the question by that reporter that he was asked the other day about being embarrassed about being 103rd in PFF, I think might go off on him too,” Zimmer said.

#Vikings coach Mike Zimmer defends Bashaud Breeland, who called out a reporter last week before his NSFW postgame tweet. pic.twitter.com/TofhbZHfqN — Heavy On Vikings (@HeavyOnVikings) October 12, 2021

Vikings Pass Defense Improves Since Breeland’s Departure

Despite a small sample size, the Vikings have improved their pass defense since Breeland was released.

Averaging 251.9 yards per game for the first 13 games with Breeland, the Vikings have given up 226 passing yards in their past two games.

Minnesota gave up 255 passing yards to one of the league’s worst passing attacks in the Bears but impressively held the Rams, ranked sixth in passing yards, to a season-low 197 passing yards on Sunday.