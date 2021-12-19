Ex-Vikings CB Bashaud Breeland Leaks His Side of Practice Altercation

After seeing the Minnesota Vikings’ account of what played out on practice on Saturday, recently released cornerback Bashaud Breeland shared his side of the story.

Breeland got in a “verbal exchange” with a coach during pre-practice meetings and later was involved in a “verbal altercation” on the practice field that led to the Vikings waiving Breeland two days before a primetime road matchup against the Chicago Bears.

While Breeland was forthcoming about his dispute before practice with a coach, he disagreed with the ambiguous language reported by NFL Media, saying in an exclusive interview that the incident was “blown out of proportion.”

Breeland’s Take

Josina Anderson spoke exclusively to Breeland in a USA Today Sports+ article published after NFL Media reported the incident.

Breeland stated that while he did get in an exchange with a coach, whom he said was not head coach Mike Zimmer, the incident did not impact his attitude at practice.

“I feel like what happened in the meeting room with the coach was not serious enough to be an issue on the practice field,” Breeland told USA Today Sports+, declining to give names of the coach or players involved.

Breeland said after the meeting room exchange, he went onto the field with the intention of practicing, but was later pulled off, per Anderson. The NFL Media report also said Breeland was pulled to the sidelines when the starters took the field.

“After that, I sat a while and took off my cleats and put my workout shoes on,” Breeland said, adding he remained attentive to practice and listened to the coach’s corrections.

Here’s Breeland’s account of what happened next, per Anderson:

“Later, while switching fields, he said a player came up to him and said, “What’s up Breezy?” Breeland said he nodded his head in response and the player asked, “That’s all I get?” “I was like, ‘Bro’ I’m not trying to be a distraction. Just let me get on the move. I’m good,'” Breeland said. “Then, it escalated out of nowhere.” The player charged, “like he wanted to fight,” Breeland said. Others intervened. Breeland declined to share the names of those involved. “The whole time I had my hands in my hoodie,” he said. “You can see my demeanor was like, ‘I’m not on that, but if you want to be on that we can be on that.’

General manager Rick Spielman stepped onto the field to break up the altercation, which proved to be Breeland’s last straw with Spielman.

“That’s when the general manager stepped in on the field. I feel like Zimmer came over there, saw confusion and just kicked me out,” Breeland said, per Anderson. “I feel like Zimmer was already feeling some kind of way because I wasn’t practicing. I said, ‘If I’m not being cut or released I shouldn’t have to leave practice.’ “

Vikings Leaders Involved In Altercation Revealed

While the specific player that Breeland claims started the altercation remains unnamed, he revealed that he spoke with Spielman along with “a player personnel staff member” and two of the players involved to understand what happened, Anderson reported.

Breeland said he spoke with general manager Rick Spielman after practice, along with a “player personnel staff member” and two of the players involved to understand what happened. He later received a call from Spielman saying he would not travel, but they would “resume this Tuesday,” Breeland said. His agent later told him he was being released.

Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling tweeted that among the players involved in the altercation were star running back Dalvin Cook and veteran defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson — however, neither player is confirmed to have been in Spielman’s meeting with Breeland.

Breeland, who was questionable for Monday’s game with a non-injury-related designation, said he received a call from Spielman, telling the cornerback that he would not travel, but “they would resume this Tuesday.” Breeland’s agent called him later and told him he was being waived by the Vikings, per Anderson.