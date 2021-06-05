Former Packers, Chiefs Cornerback Sounds off on Joining Vikings

Despite playing under the NFL’s most productive offense last season, former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland is no stranger to the value of defense in the NFC North.

Breeland spent the 2018 season with the Green Bay Packers before his two-year stint in Kansas City, where he started in the past two Super Bowls with the Chiefs. He agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday after he visited the team a week ago.

His decision on whether to return to the Chiefs or move forward with his career elsewhere was strongly motivated by the prospect of playing for coach Mike Zimmer, he told Josina Anderson.

“I’m going back there to the NFC North, just on another side after being in Green Bay. I feel it’s a great opportunity being with a defensive-minded head coach, Patrick Peterson and getting to mentor the younger guys as a vet myself,” Breeland said, via Anderson.

Breeland Looking to Start Anew, Build Upon Legacy

Breeland testing free agency this spring came after a 2020 season where he was suspended four games due to violating the league’s policies on substance abuse.

Chiefs rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed capitalized on the playing opportunities and emerged as the highest-graded rookie cornerback. Sneed’s emergence likely played a factor in how much Kansas City was willing to play to bring Breeland back.

Breeland remains transparent about the mistake he made and maintains that his reputation speaks for itself.

To b honest wit da world I been quiet for 4 years every since Washington I allow my narrative to built for me I was a young boy at the time no guidance made mistake to learn as a man I can’t allow the world to keep speaking for me I’m a man nw you dt like it you can fallin line. — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) May 21, 2021

After the announcement of his verbal agreement with the Vikings, Breeland posted a tweet that spoke to his readiness to move forward with his career.

My legacy is wat it is rather they acknowledge it or not #skol — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) June 4, 2021

Breeland Embraces Journeyman Mentality

Breeland, who joins the fourth team in his NFL career, has been a journeyman in the NFL.

A fourth-round pick by Washington in 2014, Breeland was an instant starter and played in 60 games on his four-year rookie deal.

Readying for his payday in the NFL, Breeland had a $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers lined up until he failed a team physical due to an infection from a deep cut on the back of his foot he sustained in the Dominican Republic, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reported.

The Packers signed Breeland off waivers for a season, where he played seven games before suffering a groin injury. The Chiefs signed him in free agency, opening the next chapter of his career. Breeland played in 27 games (26 starts) over the past two seasons, recording 17 pass breakups, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown. He notched a crucial interception in the first half of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Since 2017, Breeland has allowed the second-lowest completion percentage (50.7%) of any cornerback in the league, all while playing for three different teams.

William Jackson has allowed the lowest completion percentage (49.4%) and 2nd-lowest average target separation (2.2 yards) in coverage since entering the NFL in 2017. *Min. 200 targets as nearest defender https://t.co/akqJaBTGfX pic.twitter.com/x1m4PfFJnD — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 17, 2021

Breeland’s competitiveness has shined at each of his stops in his NFL career. He carries that edge into training camp as he expects to compete for a starting role, Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson said.