Vikings Cornerback Deletes NSFW Tweet Toward Fans After Walk-Off Win [LOOK]

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland set Twitter ablaze after the team’s frustrating 19-17 victory over the Detriot Lions at home.

Breeland tweeted after the game, “I’m convince yal love my Johnson in yal mouth enjoy the win and shut (the f***) up,” a response to growing animosity between the former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback and the Vikings fan base.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

#Vikings CB Bashaud Breeland's NSFW tweet after a win over the #Lions pic.twitter.com/HlQdx3K7jv — Heavy On Vikings (@HeavyOnVikings) October 10, 2021

He deleted the tweet roughly an hour after the game. However, there was collateral damage as many fans documented their reactions to Breeland.

Growing Feud

Breeland was a highly anticipated addition to the Vikings defense this offseason when he chose to sign with the team instead of returning to the Chiefs. But four games into the season and Breeland hasn’t lived up to his billing.

He’s struggled in coverage and has been ranked dead last among all cornerbacks in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Breeland has cataloged fans’ critiques of his play by liking their tweets in the past. He’s sent several subliminal messages via social media over the past few weeks before Sunday’s meltdown.

The following tweet came two weeks ago when second-year corner Cameron Dantzler voiced his own frustrations of not starting over Breeland. Dantzler was out against the Lions after testing positive for COVID-19.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Man stop the cryptic tweets and step ya game up….your on pace to be the worst CB EVER!!!!!!!! A real one would admit he's slumping and ask coach to put Danztler in. We ain't got time for your fufu lame shit while Kirk is on FIRE!!!! — Not Ya Average Twitta (@InCogNegroh) September 29, 2021

Breeland’s tweet on Sunday erupted a frenzy of backlash as fans have called for the Vikings to release Breeland.

@PeteBercich Breeland gone or he should be with the disrespectful and gross tweet to the Viking Fans. I realize that emotions are high after games but you have to be more disciplined with what you say. That was terrible Pete — Rick Hinrichs (@gabbijack) October 10, 2021

Wow. They need to cut you immediately. You're a bum. On and off the field you are an embarrassment. — Matt Taylor (@Mattvikingbeast) October 10, 2021

Breeland is as bad off the field as he is on it. https://t.co/0P9b0L5XgL — Vike Queen (@VikeQueen85) October 10, 2021

After a momentary lull on Breeland’s feed, he responded with several other tweets, admitting he was “petty” and reminding fans that he is human.

Petty petty me Lol — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) October 10, 2021

MAn before player, fight before I run. Remember dat. — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) October 10, 2021

Breeland Roasts Reporter

Breeland’s Twitter tirade wasn’t the first time he’s deviated from his better judgment and media training.

Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson asked Breeland about his PFF grade, which ranks 103 of 103 corners in the NFL, and whether it is embarrassing.

Here’s his response.