Breakout Vikings WR Feared to Miss Season After Serious Knee Injury, Insider Says

After missing the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson may be facing a similar fate.

Johnson left Saturday’s preseason finale against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury that coach Kevin O’Connell said “did not look good” in the postgame press conference.

“Bisi, with the knee, we’re going to have to run some more tests on that,” O’Connell said during part of his opening statement. “It did not look good to me. Unfortunately, we lost him for the rest of the night.

“We’ll make sure we get him in to see our doctors. He’ll make the trip back with us and we’ll get him evaluated as fast as we can,” O’Connell added. “He’s had a really, really good training camp and done everything we’ve asked of him at multiple spots.”

The next day, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on August 28 that Johnson is “feared to have suffered a torn ACL,” noting it’s not the same knee he injured last year.

“#Vikings WR Bisi Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s preseason finale, per source,” Pelissero tweeted. “It’s the other knee from the ACL tear Johnson had in camp last year. Another brutal break for a promising young player whom Kevin O’Connell had lauded for his strong camp.”

Johnson Was Poised for Breakout Season

With Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn sat for the preseason finale, Johnson appeared poised to make a case for the No. 4 receiver spot along with Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Johnson exited the game with two catches for 25 yards, including an 18-yarder on third-and-1 to help Minnesota kick a field goal before halftime of a 23-13 loss to the Broncos.

Kirk Cousins spoke highly of Johnson in the offseason, anticipating the third-year wide receiver that went undrafted out of Colorado State to take a big step forward.

“I remember thinking in Year 3 he was going to take a big step and really show up,” Cousins said of Johnson, per the Star Tribune. “Then unfortunately tore his knee in one-on-ones over here in training camp. I’ve always had a high opinion of him, and I do think in Year 4 here I expect him to have a very productive year and provide a great deal of depth for us.”

Johnson spoke on his recovery process last season, saying it was the first fall he’d been without football since he was 7 years old.

I think you kind of get stagnant, you know?” Johnson told the Star Tribune. “You’re going through the same motions. You’re going to work every day. You’ve been practicing every Monday through Friday the last three years I’ve been in the league. You know, as much as I still loved it, I probably lost it a little. And then I sat out a year and I’m like, ‘I really missed this. I really missed football.’ ”

O’Connell said he was disappointed about Bisi and is hoping for “some positive news in some capacity because he’s earned a right, in my opinion, to be on our football team,” per Vikings.com.

“So if it’s something that physically he’s unable to do that, we’ll love him up and make sure that whenever we can get him healthy, he’ll be back and ready to go,” O’Connell added.

Next Man Up

If Johnson is done for the season, Smith-Marsette will assume the No. 4 receiver spot. However, Johnson has a more rounded skillset and could play the slot, while Smith-Marsette will likely be used more on the outside.

Sixth-round rookie Jalen Nailor and Trishton Jackson have made strong cases to make the final 53-man roster come cutdown day on August 30.

Meanwhile, Myron Mitchell and Dan Chisena may be the odd men out but candidates to make the practice squad if they clear waivers.