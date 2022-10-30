Vikings In Trade Talks for Super Bowl WR: Report

With two days left before the NFL trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings are closing in on a few desired targets.

The Vikings have had conversations with several teams, including the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and Houston Texans, according to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson.

Wolfson said that wide receiver, cornerback, edge rusher and interior defensive lineman are key positions Minnesota is gauging the market to address ahead of the November 1 trade deadline — and a report from The Score’s Jordan Schultz has put a name to the rumors.

Vikings ‘in the Mix’ for Texans WR Brandin Cooks: Report

On October 29, Schultz tweeted that several teams are “in the mix” for Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

“Multiple teams in the mix for #Texans’ WR Brandin Cooks: #Rams, #Vikings, #Giants and the #Packers – as a dark horse – have reached out to Houston, sources tell @theScore,” Schultz tweeted. “Cooks, 29, has recorded six 1k-seasons with 49 TDs. I’m told if moved, he only wants to go to a contender.”

The Vikings’ interest in Cooks, who played in Super Bowl LII with the New England Patriots confirms the team is looking to add a deep threat at wide receiver.

Wolfson also reported earlier this week that the Vikings have shown interest in acquiring Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Texans Asking Price for Brandin Cooks Revealed

On October 29, Albert Breer took inventory of the league’s trade rumors and revealed Houston’s asking price for Cooks.

“The Texans have had talks on moving receiver Brandin Cooks, but Houston’s asking price (a second-rounder and a Day 3 pick) and Cooks’s $18 million guarantee for 2023 have kept anything from happening to this point,” Breer said.

Acquiring Cooks would be an all-in move for the Vikings, who could support his $1.6 million cap hit for the 2022 season.

However, beyond this season, Cooks could be a stressor on the team’s cap space. The Texans are on the hook for a pair of $8.1 million bonuses for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, making Cooks’ cap hits for a trade suitor $18.5 million in 2023 and $16.5 in 2024, per Over the Cap. That’s a steep price with Minnesota expected to make Justin Jefferson the highest-paid receiver in the league next offseason and Adam Thielen owed nearly $20 million next season as well.

Some restructuring would have to be done to accomplish anything concrete with Cooks, however, he’s one of the league’s most proven deep threats, averaging 13.6 yards per reception in his career.

Steelers WR Chase Claypool is the Cheaper Option

While Cooks has made over $88 million throughout his career as a vetted veteran in the NFL, Claypool is still on his rookie deal and is an affordable asset beyond this season.

Claypool’s cap hit this season is just $1.2 million and $1.5 million in 2023, per Over the Cap. He’s also one of the most athletically-gifted wide receivers in recent memory, running a 4.42 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds to go along with a 40.5-inch verticle that graded in the 93rd percentile, according to Mockdraftable.

With some cap magic, the Vikings can support Jefferson, Claypool and Thielen through next season without asking any players to take significant pay cuts.

How that would affect the rest of the roster remains to be seen, but Minnesota would have one of the most talented wide receiver cores in the league.