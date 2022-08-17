Veteran QB Who Caught Vikings’ Eye Available After Being Cut

The Minnesota Vikings saw some signs of optimism in backup quarterback Kellen Mond last Sunday.

Mond warmed up in the latter half of the Vikings’ preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing a pair of touchdown passes in a 26-20 loss on August 14.

It was enough for Mond to make a case to overtake Sean Mannion as Minnesota’s QB2. But is either quarterback capable of leading the Vikings’ offense in the regular season if Kirk Cousins misses an extended amount of time?

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the new regime is “very open to the possibility” a viable backup isn’t on the roster.

The Vikings have only offered a few workouts to outside quarterbacks, including a veteran who head coach Kevin O’Connell was “intrigued” by during his workout earlier in the offseason.

Brett Hundley Cut by Ravens

On August 16, the Baltimore Ravens released veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, per the NFL transaction wire. Hundley was brought to Baltimore while Lamar Jackson was absent from organized team activities.

But before Hundley signed with Baltimore, he had a workout with the Vikings.

Hundley was brought in to help Minnesota facilitate rookie minicamps back in May. However, Hundley wasn’t just a practice arm to O’Connell, who said he’s followed Hundley throughout his career and has been “intrigued” by the veteran quarterback.

“I spent a lot of time on (Hundley) coming out of the draft (in 2015),” O’Connell said in a May 13 press conference. “I’ve always been intrigued by him as a quarterback in this league. He’s kind of bounced around, been in some spots, been coached up well, you can tell in the meeting room.”

A 2015 fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, Hundley started in nine games for the Packers in 2017 after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending collarbone injury. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks the next offseason and has bounced around the league, making stops with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts training camps. His last game played was with the Cardinals in 2019.

The Vikings more recently worked out veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan on August 4 but have yet to host another quarterback since.

Hundley was third in the quarterback pecking order of last Saturday’s preseason game with the Ravens, playing just one series in the Ravens’ 23-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans on August 11. He completed both of his pass attempts for 42 yards.

NFL QB Reviews Kellen Mond’s Performance in Preseason

Former NFL quarterback J.T. O’Sullivan, host of The QB School Youtube channel, reviewed the tape on Mond’s performance against the Raiders last Sunday.

And while there are encouraging signs from Mond, O’Sullivan came away with a few takeaways.

Mond needs to continue to speed up his processing if he’s going to have any success against a first-team defense. He missed many open throws in the beginning of the game, later flashing his arm talent.

But on Mond’s successful plays, he showed quick reads and decisiveness. His arm strength has allowed him to see, then throw; but to be successful at the next level, Mond will have to anticipate openings and create those opportunities before they develop in front of him.

Aside from a series against the Packers in Week 17, Mond has only played in four preseason games in his career so far, leaving optimism that he can continue to develop with more opportunities.

The Vikings still have Mond and Mannion listed as co-second string quarterbacks on their unofficial depth chart.