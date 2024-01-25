Vikings Rising Star, Hampered by Injury, Has Successful Surgery

Before the start of the 2023 season, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II was considered a breakout candidate after a promising rookie season.

But as the dog days of training camp wore on, Asamoah was supplanted by undrafted rookie Ivan Pace Jr. Credit to Pace, who was one of the top rookie defenders this season, but Asamoah losing his spot to an undrafted rookie was another demerit on the 2022 draft class.

However, according to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson, Asamoah was dealing with a shoulder injury as far back as training camp, which hampered his second season.

Asamoah II announced on social media that he underwent successful surgery on January 17. “Can’t wait to attack this rehab and get back to work,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“He was on the injury report with a shoulder issue going back to training camp,” Wolfson said on SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast on January 18. “My understanding is he was battling something the entire year. … We now know why it was such a difficult year. He got hurt early and he never recovered. So this surgery this week was to fix that problem that started back in training camp.”

.#Vikings LB Brian Asamoah underwent surgery on his shoulder, which was a success. pic.twitter.com/98VoAYgh2D — Heavy On Vikings (@HeavyOnVikings) January 25, 2024

Vikings Likely to Retread Brian Asamoah Starter Chatter in 2024

Selected in the third round of the 2022 draft, Asamoah was threatening to take a starting spot late in his rookie year after injecting a stagnant Vikings defense with a dose of explosiveness.

Asamoah forced and recovered a fumble in a 27-24 win over the New York Giants.

Asamoah won over many observers late in his rookie campaign and made the release of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks less daunting for a Vikings defense that hoped to get younger and faster in 2023.

However, his 46 defensive snaps last season were a disappointment, but that doesn’t mean he is a lost cause.

Asamoah has shown a high football IQ when on the field in the league to go along with his blazing speed. He tested in the 86th percentile of linebackers with a 4.56 40-time at the 2022 combine, per Mockdraftable.

He may be small at 6-foot, 226 pounds, but his 6-foot-8 wingspan (93rd percentile) coupled with his speed and ability to sniff out plays before they happen make him a devastating force in the second level.

The Vikings will likely look to pair Asamoah and Pace together next season with veteran Jordan Hicks an impending free agent this offseason.

Vikings Defense Will Need Reinforcements in 2024

The Vikings will have an uphill battle in restocking the roster with 28 players poised. to reach free agency this offseason.

The defense in particular is in trouble considering a lack of depth and talent.

Harrison Phillips is the only starting defensive lineman under contract next season. Danielle Hunter‘s future will have the biggest impact on how the front office opts to rebuild the defensive front.

Meanwhile, the back-eight is in better shape with Josh Metellus, Cam Bynum, Byron Murphy Jr., Harrison Smith (who will need to restructure his contract) and Pace returning, but questions at cornerback remain considering Akayleb Evans was benched twice in the final three weeks of the season.