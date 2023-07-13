Vikings Predicted to Trade for $59 Million All-Pro Safety

The Minnesota Vikings have focused on improving the secondary more than any other unit over the past two years, and another big upgrade is there for the making.

Budda Baker has spent the last several months trying to force his way out of the Arizona Cardinals organization. The safety’s opening salvo in that regard was a trade request in February, pending the Cardinals reworking his deal to make Baker the highest-paid player at his position across the NFL. He is currently playing on a four-year, $59 million deal he signed in 2020.

Baker then skipped voluntary workouts in May before showing up to minicamp in June, where he did not participate in on-field activities.

Arizona is in the midst of a rebuild after making changes at head coach and general manager in 2023. A disgruntled star with five Pro-Bowl appearances and three All-Pro selections on his resumé may not be part of a winning recipe in the desert, though Baker should have extensive trade value if the Cardinals decide to deal him.

Enter the Vikings, who spent five selections on defensive backs in the last two NFL Drafts, all of which came inside the top four rounds. Despite those efforts, Minnesota was abysmal against opposing passing attacks last year, finishing second-to-last in the league after surrendering 4,515 yards through the air.

Budda Baker Makes More Sense in Minnesota Than in Arizona

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report on Tuesday, July 11, predicted that the Vikings will look beyond the collegiate ranks to bolster their defensive backfield and make a move for Baker this summer. He argued further that the Cardinals may be inclined to listen to any overtures considering their recent track record with stars pressing for more money and/or a change of scenery.

“The Cardinals may opt to trade Baker rather than pay top dollar for a player at a low premium position,” Moton wrote. “Keep in mind that the club outright released three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in May.”

“Minnesota may not see enough out of second-year safety Lewis Cine, who’s coming off a compound leg fracture that required surgery, to trust him in a starting role,” Moton continued. “As a solution to bolster [the] pass defense … the Vikings could make an attempt to acquire Baker.”

Vikings Have Prioritized Secondary in Last 2 NFL Drafts

Minnesota used a first-round pick on Cine, a second-round selection on cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and a fourth-round choice on cornerback Akayleb Evans during general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first draft in 2022. The GM then turned around in 2023 and spent a third-rounder (the team’s second overall pick) on cornerback Mekhi Blackmon before dropping a fourth-rounder (Minnesota’s third overall pick) to scoop up safety Jay Ward.

The youth and talent are present in the Vikings’ secondary, though the safety position remains something of a question mark. Harrison Smith is back in Minneapolis this season after agreeing to what was essentially a 50% pay cut. Camryn Bynum currently occupies the other starting spot as training camp approaches at the end of July, according to ESPN.

Both players are solid, though fans shouldn’t expect either to be spectacular in 2023. Baker will be. Minnesota is clearly prioritizing the unit considering the capital Adofo-Mensah has spent on the secondary, which is more than enough justification for the Vikings to make a play for Baker.

Minnesota currently has $18 million in salary cap space.