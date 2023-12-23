Vikings’ $22 Million Starter Out Ahead of Pivotal Lions Matchup

The Minnesota Vikings need to fend off a vaunted Detroit Lions passing offense this week to defend their NFC North division title — but they’ll have to do so without starting cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Murphy, who suffered a knee injury in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals, did not practice all week before he was ruled out on Friday, December 22. The Vikings signed Murphy to their largest free agency contract in March, securing the former Arizona Cardinals star to a two-year contract worth up to $22 million.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said he believes Murphy suffered the injury early against the Bengals but played through the pain.

“That just goes to show you how tough he is. Battled through it, fought through it,” O’Connell said on Friday, per the Star Tribune. “That’s one guy where sometimes you look at him and no matter what the injury report says you’re expecting him to be out there.”

The Vikings’ injury woes don’t end with just Murphy.

Six other contributors are questionable for Sunday’s game: right tackle Brian O’Neill (ankle), running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), linebacker Jordan Hicks (shin), linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (shoulder), and defensive tackles Harrison Phillips (back) and Jonathan Bullard (ankle).

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor was also ruled out with a concussion.

Vikings Rookie Mekhi Blackmon Tasked With Replacing Byron Murphy Jr.

As the Vikings’ No. 1 cornerback, Murphy has played 908 snaps (99%) of defensive snaps this season and leads the team with three interceptions. He’s served as the boundary corner opposite of second-year cornerback Akayleb Evans and the slot cornerback with third-round rookie Mekhi Blackmon taking Murphy’s spot outside.

Blackmon has played 39% of defensive snaps so far this season and should see an uptick in playtime with Murphy out against a Lions offense that ranks fourth in the league, averaging 253.5 passing yards a game.

“It’s been eye-opening,” Blackmon said, per the Star Tribune. “You never really know what to expect, but this is the NFL. I’m really excited for this week with this being a big game.”

The Vikings will likely deploy safeties Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus in the slot, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see some added attention at that spot with Amon-Ra St. Brown running 69.2% of his routes from the slot the past five weeks, per Pro Football Focus.

Vikings Have Answers for Lions QB Jared Goff

Starting the year 8-2, Detroit has enjoyed its best start since 1962 on the arm of quarterback Jared Goff.

However, the Vikings have an opportunity to solve Goff with O’Connell’s understanding as Goff’s offensive coordinator in Los Angeles and Brian Flores’ past foils of Goff.

In 2018, Flores was the New England Patriots defensive playcaller in Super Bowl where he held Goff and the Los Angeles Rams to just three points before landing a head coaching job with the Miami Dolphins.

Two years later, Goff was surging under his new coordinator in O’Connell before meeting Flores in Miami.

“The Rams left with a defeat so humbling, it sent them home stewing over deep questions about the future of their offense on the six-hour flight back to Los Angeles,” Star Tribune reporter Andrew Krammer wrote, signaling the end of the Goff era that followed months later.

Flores has beaten Goff before, and O’Connell’s experience working with the Lions quarterback will only offer more insight for Flores.