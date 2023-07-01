Vikings’ $17 Million Signing Among Most Overlooked Moves in NFL

The Minnesota Vikings tore down their starting cornerback core this offseason and will rebuild around veteran Byron Murphy, who signed a two-year, $17.5 million contract with the team in March.

Minnesota’s signing of Murphy made Bleacher Report’s top five most overlooked moves this offseason, which should pay dividends for the Vikings defense.

“While the Vikings posted an impressive 13-4 record during the regular season last year, a suspect defense was exposed by the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote. “Leading up to that playoff contest, Minnesota had allowed a concerning 265.6 yards per game through the air and conceded 29 passing touchdowns, the second-worst marks in the NFL in each of those categories. Murphy’s presence will help bring these numbers down in 2023 by making this unit more competitive against opposing signal-callers.”

The Minnesota #Vikings are getting a DAWG in cornerback Byron Murphy 😤 🎥: @mnspnews pic.twitter.com/mGvvREWwhi — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) March 15, 2023

Murphy’s ability to play outside and in the slot makes him an ideal piece for defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who hopes to play man coverage and press opposing receivers and disrupt opposing offenses.

“New defensive coordinator Brian Flores will enjoy having an intelligent, gritty playmaker like Murphy who can be used either outside or in the nickel as needed. While the 25-year-old is coming off a season-ending back injury, he’s only a year removed from a 2021 campaign in which he racked up 64 tackles, 12 pass defenses and four interceptions while starting 16 contests. Prior to going down in Week 9 last year, Murphy was only allowing a 63.8 percent completion rate—a career-best mark—when targeted in coverage.

New Faces at CB for Vikings

After parting ways with four veteran cornerbacks who saw the field last season, Minnesota has filled the room with young talent that will compete in training camp.

Third- and fourth-round picks Mekhi Blackmon and Jay Ward (who was drafted as a safety but played every secondary spot at LSU) join 2022 second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. and 2022 fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans. Of the top-four cornerbacks after Murphy, none of the aforementioned players have a full year of experience in the NFL (Evans and Booth both suffered season-ending injuries in 2023).

Minnesota also signed former New England Patriots second-round Joejuan Williams who should compete for a roster spot.

The cornerback room is crowded currently as Minnesota has 11 cornerbacks on the roster and will likely take six on the final 53-man roster.

Harrison Smith Welcoming New Defense and Teammates

The longest-tenured player on the Vikings roster, Harrison Smith is still learning in his 12th year.

He’ll be used all over the field in Flores’ defense, which will require strong communication with a young secondary that he’ll oversee with Murphy.

“This is a great time because – I don’t want to say it’s stress-free, because there’s always stress to perform well, no matter what time of year it is – but it’s lower stress than having a game in a couple days,” Smith said during OTAs, per Vikings.com. “So learning the fundamentals and expanding from there. And along with that, learning your teammates and how to communicate with guys. … Sometimes it’s more natural with some and you’ve got to work on it with others, and you’ve got to work on yourself. If you’re doing enough, things will [work out].”