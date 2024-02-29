Vikings Make Move on Exciting Young QB at NFL Combine

The Minnesota Vikings are leaving no stone unturned in their search for their next franchise quarterback — and that means even contending for consensus No. 1 overall pick, USC’s Caleb Williams.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on February 28 that Williams, arriving at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, is expected to meet with the Vikings, who hold the 11th overall pick in April’s draft, along with seven other teams.

Williams will also meet with the Chicago Bears (who hold the No. 1 overall pick), Washington Commanders (No. 2), New England Patriots (No. 3), New York Giants (No. 6), Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and the New York Jets (No. 10).

The Vikings are a longshot to land Williams, especially with the Bears in control of the No. 1 overall pick.

However, meeting with Williams, who is not testing or participating in any on-field work at the combine, is a sign of the team’s diligence in scouting one of the most highly-touted college quarterback prospects in the past five years.

Vikings Will Push to Trade Up for QB in NFL Draft: Insider

While the Vikings trading up to the No. 1 spot and having their choice of the top quarterbacks is unlikely, they are anticipated to make a push to move inside the top five.

On a December 28 episode of the Star Tribune’s “Access Vikings” podcast, beast reporter Ben Goessling revealed the Vikings’ have had their sights on this year’s quarterback class for the past two years.

“They were thinking about Caleb Williams and Drake Maye even at this point last year. There’s been a lot of work done in this building through the course of the fall on these rookie QBs,” Goessling said. “If they were to say, ‘We have to be in the top five to get one of these guys, or the top two or three to get one of these guys, I don’t think they’re going to let that hold them back.

“I really think, based on the way they operated last year and the things I’ve heard, if they see there is an opportunity to get the guy of the next 20 years, they are not going to let something stop them from doing it,” Goessling added. “I really believe, based on how they think about this position and some of the things I’ve heard about the ways they may approach this draft, I just don’t think they’re going to be pennywise and tomfoolish. They’re not going to be spendthrift about it.”

A few weeks ago at the Senior Bowl, the Vikings floated the idea of a trade up to the No. 3 spot with the Patriots to land Jayden Daniels, but there has been no further discussion between the two sides entering the combine, according to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson.

Vikings WR Jordan Addison Predicts ‘Scary’ Reunion With Caleb Williams

Few players in the Vikings locker room would be more thrilled by the Vikings landing Williams than wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Addison, who transferred to USC from Pitt, played one season with Williams, welcomed the idea of playing with his former college teammate.

“I don’t even got to say too much. I think people got an idea with Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson,” Addison said February 8 in an appearance on the “The Viking Age” podcast.

“It’d be scary.”