Vikings Working to Land Exciting Young QB, Analyst Says

The Minnesota Vikings own the second-worst record in the NFL with just one win to their name in five weeks.

The going isn’t getting any easier for the Vikings either. Justin Jefferson was placed on the injured reserve list on Wednesday, October 11, holding him out of at least the next four games.

If Minnesota cannot turn its season around without Jefferson the next four games, the Vikings could be in a prime position to tank for prized college prospect Caleb Williams. Analyst Mark Gunnels believes the Vikings are moving forward with the tank in light of Jefferson’s injury.

“I think think it’s clear the VIkings are tanking for Caleb Williams. Out of all the teams with a realistic shot at the top pick, this is by far the best situation. They have the best situation. They have the best WR in football and his former college teammate in Jordan Addison. This team just won 13 games a year ago,” Gunnels posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Caleb Williams’ Father Speaks Out on His Son Finding the Right Situation in the NFL

Williams is one of the most highly touted quarterbacks to come out of college over the past five years. The 21-year-old USC star’s father, Carl, expressed that Caleb, who is a junior, can return to school if he does not want to take on the curse of the franchise with the No. 1 overall pick.

“The funky thing about the NFL Draft process is, he’d almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first. The system is completely backwards,” Carl said in a GQ article. “The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league — because of their desire for parity — gets the first pick. So it’s the gift and the curse.

“(Caleb’s) got two shots at the apple,” Carl added. “So if there’s not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school.”

Currently, the Vikings are projected to have the fourth overall pick in the draft behind only the Chicago Bears with the No. 1 (received from the Carolina Panthers, who are the only winless team left) and No. 2 picks, and the Denver Broncos at No. 3, per Tankathon.

However, if Williams does not see either situation a good fit, he could simply tell those teams to not draft him and not declare for the draft.

Vikings Have Ideal Situation for Young QB

The Vikings undoubtedly have one of the best situations for a young quarterback in the NFL.

Minnesota boasts a borderline top-five receiving core with Jefferson, Addison and T.J. Hockenson and a pair of Pro Bowl-caliber tackles in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill.

A quarterback-friendly coach like Kevin O’Connell who has coaxed winning quarterback play out of Kirk Cousins and overall a class organization that received the highest marks in the NFL Players Association poll are also considerable gold stars for any prospect.

Finally, the cap savings of having a quarterback on a rookie-scale deal can help cover up the rest of the roster’s deficiencies with free-agent signings as Minnesota continues to develop its young talent for a potential run in the four- to five-years of affordability at quarterback.