Vikings’ Cameron Dantzler Deemed a Trade Target for Super Bowl Contender

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler’s name is spiraling across NFL fan bases.

After seeing the Vikings deem Dantzler a healthy scratch in their season opener, the San Francisco 49ers inquired about a potential trade for the second-year corner a month ago.

He’s quickly become one of the biggest trade targets, most recently being named a trade candidate the Kansas City Chiefs should pursue by Bleacher Report.

Bleacher Report Suggest Bogus Trade

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed his biggest potential trade scenarios in the shadow of the Stephon Gilmore trade.

While Dantzler is an enticing trade prospect across the league, Knox’s trade scenario is devoid of any understanding of the cornerbacks situation in Minnesota. He suggested the Vikings accept a fourth-round pick for Dantzler, a 2020 third-round pick who exceeded expectations in his rookie year.

Here’s Knox’s explanation: