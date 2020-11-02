Vikings Give Encouraging Update on Cameron Dantzler’s Scary Injury

Vikings rookie Cameron Dantzler was taken off the field on the stretcher and appeared immobilized following an accidental head injury that occurred in the first quarter of last Sunday’s 28-22 win against the Green Bay Packers.

Dantzler’s head collided with teammate Anthony Harris’ thigh after the third-round rookie cornerback dove to tackle Packers running back A.J. Dillon. The Vikings announced during the game that Dantzler has full movement of his body and underwent an x-ray at Lambeau Field. Out of caution, Dantzler was transported to a hospital in Green Bay.

“Cam’s doing better. He went to the hospital to be evaluated for a concussion. They’re bringing him back now, and he should head back with us tonight,” coach Mike Zimmer said after the game.

Dantzler’s status this week will likely be updated in the next few days.

While Dantzler left Green Bay with the team, the Vikings did leave Green Bay without one of their cornerbacks after Mark Fields II suffered a punctured lung injury in the third quarter and was unable to fly home with the team. Fields should be driven home by a Vikings staff member on Monday, per the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Fellow NFLers Offer Prayers For Dantzler

Dantzler received an outpour of support and prayers after he left Sunday’s game from fans and fellow players.

Vikings first-round rookie Justin Jefferson echoed sentiments from several Vikings teammates. Jefferson and Dantzler both grew up in Louisiana and played against each other through their college careers as the two have become familiar through their playing careers.

We have you in our prayers bro🙏🏾@camdantzler3 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) November 1, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2017 All-Pro mention, tweeted the prayer hands emoji and tagged Dantzler before the Eagles’ primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Jordan Thomas and Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams also offered their best wishes for Dantzler.

Fields Expected to Be Out For 2-3 Weeks

Fields’ father, former two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Mark Fields, told Tomasson that Fields’ injury should keep his son out until late November.

“The wide receiver punctured Mark’s lung,” he wrote in a text to Tomasson, referring to Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown who stepped on Fields in the process of being tackled.

Fields was one of three Vikings cornerbacks injured against the Packers which included Dantzler and Kris Boyd, who suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings, already down Mike Hughes, who was placed on injured reserve, and Holton Hill, who was out with a foot injury, may need to sign more cornerbacks this week to field a group against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Vikings signed former Cardinals and Lions cornerback Chris Jones last week. Jones missed the Packers game as he did not practice all week undergoing COVID-19 protocols. Jones should join practice this week with practice squad corner Marcus Sayles. Both corners could potentially play against the Lions.

RELATED ARTICLES: