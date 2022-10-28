Vikings Urged to Trade for $35 Million CB With Blazing Speed

Comfortably in the playoff picture, the Minnesota Vikings are buyers ahead of the November 1 trade deadline.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported that the Vikings have been making calls with wide receiver, cornerback, interior defensive line and edge rusher positions to consider.

While the offense has plenty of star power and merely needs to iron out the wrinkles of head coach Kevin O’Connell’s scheme, the defense may be the unit that could use more bodies.

And with a fire sale happening in the NFC, the Vikings have been urged to make a call to the Carolina Panthers.

Vikings Urged to Trade for Panthers CB Donte Jackson

On October 27, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested a trade every NFL team should make with just five days remaining before the trade deadline.

He suggested the Vikings trade for veteran Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, one of the fastest cornerbacks in the league, running a 4.32 40-time at the 2018 combine. Jackson was the No. 10-ranked free agent cornerback by PFF in the offseason before signing a three-year, $35.2 million contract extension. He’s shown his prowess this season, especially on a pick-six against the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season.

DONTE JACKSON PICK SIX OFF MATT STAFFORD 💨💨💨 #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/2hp8xIsv08 — GridironHeroics (@GridironHeroics) October 16, 2022

From Knox:

The 5-1 Minnesota Vikings are in relative control of the NFC North right now. However, they have some legitimate defensive concerns, as they rank 28th in passing yards allowed and 31st in yards per attempt surrendered (7.3). Minnesota should get in on Carolina’s trade deadline fire sale and see if if can pry away cornerback Donte Jackson. One of the league’s more underrated young corners, the 26-year-old has started all 19 games in which he has appeared over the past two seasons and had an impressive 10 passes defended in 2021. While Jackson is playing on a new three-year, $35.2 million deal, he has only a $1 million base salary this season. However, his cap hit is set to jump from $6.1 million this season to nearly $14.3 million next year.

Minnesota has under $1 million in cap space currently but that shouldn’t be a concern with many cap maneuvers at their disposal. Jackson on a $1 million rental for the rest of the season would be a great get for the Vikings, however, his cap hit spiking the next couple of seasons is of some concern.

However, Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan are playing on expiring contracts and are not guaranteed to return. Adding a veteran presence in Jackson may make sense long-term as well.

“The Vikings might view Jackson as a one-year rental, but they’re in a position to win now and could use the cornerback help,” Knox added. “This would be a sensible paring if Carolina can be talked into moving Jackson.”

Donte Jackson Mentored by Captain Munnerlyn

Last January, Jackson earned a lucrative second contract despite the Panthers continuing to pour investment into their secondary by selecting cornerback Jaycee Horn No. 8 overall.

Jackson has become the elder statesman in the cornerback room and was voted team captain in the offseason — a mentor role he’s learned to take after watching former Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn hold the same place for him.

Jackson was known to be fiery and talk back to coaches and teammates counseling him as a rookie in 2018, however, he learned and has grown as a leader and a player.

“He was just young,” veteran Mike Adams told Panthers.com in the offseason. “He didn’t know what he didn’t know. He didn’t know how to listen to us, to learn from what we were telling him, or when something happens, what to take from it. He’d get in situations where he’d get caught, and he didn’t know what to say. Now he does. He’s learned what to do and when to do it.

“All the credit goes to him, for realizing what he needed to do. He listened to the OGs, and he learned.”